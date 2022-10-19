How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

The Ravens' Thursday night primetime showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

Local TV: ABC/ Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Watch on Mobile

  • The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
  • For information on how to subscribe to Prime Video, which includes a free 30-day trial, step-by-step setup instructions, compatible devices and more, click here.
  • Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

