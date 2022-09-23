News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Won't Take Long to Get Ramped Up

Nick Boyle Feels Ready to Play, Isn't Thinking About Gillette Stadium Return

Tight end Nick Boyle could make his 2022 game debut in the same stadium where he suffered his brutal knee injury two years ago, Gillette Stadium.

It's been a long road back and Boyle still hasn't been active for the Ravens' first two games. However, Harbaugh said Monday that Boyle has a "good chance" to play. For the first time this season, Boyle was a full participant in all three days of practice.

"Every day I go out there I'm still trying to strive and get better and better. That's how it was before my injury and that's how it is after my injury," Boyle said. "I think I'm there and I'm just excited to go play.

"It's tough [sitting out the first two weeks]. But decisions are decisions and every day you go out there and work and show that you can go out there and play. When it's your time, the most important thing is to be ready to go and play well."

Boyle dropped 10-12 pounds this offseason, which was to put less strain on his surgically repaired knee and help him move better. He said his strength is still very good in the weight room, but his slimmer frame has changed the way he blocks some.

"Maybe a little more effort, a little more intensity every single block," Boyle said. "But that comes with feet drive and leverage and technique. If I have that down, I'll be really good."

Boyle could help jumpstart a ground game that has struggled to get going with the running backs. That's what he'll be thinking about Sunday, not on returning to the scene of his injury.