Reports: Jason Pierre-Paul Joining Ravens on One-Year Deal

Sep 22, 2022 at 04:51 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092022-Pierre-Paul
Alex Menendez/AP Photos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) follows the ball during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

The Ravens will reportedly add decorated veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their roster.

The Ravens reportedly first met with the 33-year-old linebacker in mid-June, then had him in for another visit Monday with injuries piling up at the position and a desire for more pass rush help.

Pierre-Paul has 91 ½ career sacks who has won Super Bowls with the Giants and Buccaneers. He has registered at least seven sacks in eight of his 12 NFL seasons. A first-round pick in 2010, Pierre-Paul spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay and eight years with the New York Giants.

Playing with a torn rotator cuff last season, Pierre-Paul was limited to 2.5 sacks in 12 games, the first time since 2015 that he did not have at least seven sacks. He underwent shoulder surgery in February and will look to return to the form he showed in 2020 when he had 9 ½ sacks and made the Pro Bowl for the third time.

The Ravens have been looking to increase their pass rushing depth with several outside linebackers returning from injury. Tyus Bowser, who led Baltimore with seven sacks last season, is coming off Achilles surgery and is on reserve/PUP. Second-round rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury at his Pro Day, and while the Ravens expect him to play at some point in 2022, he is on reserve/NFI.

Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston have been the starting outside linebackers this season, with inside linebacker Malik Harrison also rotating outside. Houston leads the team with 2.0 sacks so far this season, but Oweh has not registered one yet and the Ravens only took down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once in Sunday's 42-38 loss.

Additionally, injuries have continued to impact depth at the position. Veteran Steven Means suffered a season-ending torn Achilles Sunday against the Dolphins, and Vince Beigel suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in August. The Ravens had just two outside linebackers on their depth chart before signing Brandon Copeland Tuesday. Houston played 103 defensive snaps over the first two weeks after having 50 or more snaps just twice all last season.

