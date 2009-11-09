Jeff Herrick of Broadneck Named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Jeff Herrick, head coach of the Broadneck (Annapolis, Md.) varsity football team, has been named Ravens High School Coach of the Week for the ninth week of the 2009 season. Presented by Toyota, this is the 13th year of the Ravens' award program.

Broadneck (8-2) ended its 2009 season on a high note with a 44-38 upset over Old Mill on Friday (11/6) night. The Bruins improved their 7-3 season from just a year ago, but fell short of the playoffs for the second-straight year. An earlier three-point loss this season to Annapolis was the tiebreaker that kept the team from moving forward this week.

It was a tale of two spectacular running backs in the game, as Bruins RB Ronnie VanMeter rushed for 198 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries, and Old Mill RB Josh Furman finished with 256 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. But in the fourth quarter, Broadneck's defense made a play against Furman, jarring the ball loose in the red zone, with Bruins DB Domenick Johnson returning the fumble 87 yards for a touchdown to seal the team's victory. Old Mill would go on to score late in the contest, but the two defensive touchdowns (Bruins DB Brian Hanratty had a pick-six in the third quarter) proved costly.

The loss was the second this year for Old Mill (8-2), but the Patriots still hold onto a playoff spot due to their earlier season win over Annapolis.

Herrick began his coaching career in 1977 at nearby Meade High School, and the long-time coach took over as head coach at Broadneck in 1989.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his athletes. Each of the season's weekly winners will be present at the Ravens–Lions home game on Dec. 13, for the naming of the Ravens' High School Coach of the Year.

A panel of area high school experts selects the coach of the week. The recipients receive:

A $2,000 donation to the school's football program

An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

A specially-designed hat

2009 Ravens HS Coach of the Week Recipients