Ravens Elevate Outside Linebacker From Practice Squad

The Ravens elevated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Jacksonville.

Moon played in four games earlier this season when he was on the 53-man roster and made six tackles and one forced fumble.

He was waived on Oct. 26 and re-signed to the practice squad. This is his first elevation from the practice squad.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm remains on injured reserve. Hamm (ankle) was a full practice participant all this week. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamm "definitely is potentially an option" to be activated soon.