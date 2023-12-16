Ravens Elevate Outside Linebacker From Practice Squad

Dec 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

moon
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Ravens elevated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Jacksonville.

Moon played in four games earlier this season when he was on the 53-man roster and made six tackles and one forced fumble.

He was waived on Oct. 26 and re-signed to the practice squad. This is his first elevation from the practice squad.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm remains on injured reserve. Hamm (ankle) was a full practice participant all this week. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamm "definitely is potentially an option" to be activated soon.

"It's [his] health and how ready he is. I think he'll be ready," Harbaugh said. "He moves well and could help us both on defense and special teams if he gets a chance. Then, with where the roster is, you have to weigh those two things."

