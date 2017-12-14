Jeremy Maclin, Joe Flacco Not Overreacting to Missed Connections

Maclin dropped what would have been an 18-yard catch on first down when he was hit hard in the midsection. The play was negated anyway because of an illegal motion penalty.

Three plays later, Maclin had a shot to make a 27-yard catch along the right sideline, but stepped out of bounds while trying to make* *the toe-tapping grab. Had he stayed in bounds, it would have set Tucker up for a 51-yard attempt.

"It is what it is, man," Maclin said. "At this point, the one thing you worry about is just trying to help your team win games. I had some opportunities to make plays late in that game and I just came up short."

There have definitely been good moments and games for Maclin.

In Week 9 at Tennessee, he looked to have the best connection with quarterback Joe Flacco and caught eight passes for 98 yards. He helped open the intermediate passing attack. One week earlier, Maclin and Flacco hooked up on perhaps the prettiest pass play of the season, a 34-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins to kick off a 40-0 rout

But during the last three games, Maclin has been targeted 24 times and made eight catches for 74 yards.