Jeremy Maclin, Joe Flacco Not Overreacting to Missed Connections

Dec 14, 2017 at 04:26 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

14_MaclinConnection_news.jpg


Jeremy Maclin scored the Ravens' first touchdown of the year – a beautiful slant that he took 48 yards to the house in Cincinnati.

It was exactly the kind of play Baltimore envisioned when it signed the veteran wide receiver to a two-year deal this offseason. He's fast, a great route-runner, reliable and works the middle of the field.

But things haven't gone exactly as planned for Maclin this season, especially in recent weeks and particularly on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Maclin was targeted a team-high 11 times against the Steelers. He caught three passes for 27 yards and didn't make a couple key plays on the Ravens' final drive in an effort to put kicker Justin Tucker in range for a game-winning field goal.

"For whatever reason, it just hasn't … especially last game, it just didn't click," Maclin said

"But I'm not going to beat myself up about it. That's what preparation is for all throughout the week. We'll continue to go out there and get on the same page."

Maclin dropped what would have been an 18-yard catch on first down when he was hit hard in the midsection. The play was negated anyway because of an illegal motion penalty.

Three plays later, Maclin had a shot to make a 27-yard catch along the right sideline, but stepped out of bounds while trying to make* *the toe-tapping grab. Had he stayed in bounds, it would have set Tucker up for a 51-yard attempt.

"It is what it is, man," Maclin said. "At this point, the one thing you worry about is just trying to help your team win games. I had some opportunities to make plays late in that game and I just came up short."

There have definitely been good moments and games for Maclin.

In Week 9 at Tennessee, he looked to have the best connection with quarterback Joe Flacco and caught eight passes for 98 yards. He helped open the intermediate passing attack. One week earlier, Maclin and Flacco hooked up on perhaps the prettiest pass play of the season, a 34-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins to kick off a 40-0 rout

But during the last three games, Maclin has been targeted 24 times and made eight catches for 74 yards.

On the season, he leads the Ravens in targets (71), is third in catches (39) and second in yards (418) behind Mike Wallace (559). Maclin is tied with Wallace and tight end Benjamin Watson with three receiving touchdowns

Maclin has fought multiple injuries this season. He had a hand injury before the Ravens' Week 5 game in Oakland. He then missed two games because of a shoulder injury, which lingered for several weeks. He came off the injury report after the bye, but resurfaced with a back problem last week.

The injuries often left Maclin out of practice or limited. Combine that with his missed practice time with Flacco when the quarterback was sidelined throughout training camp by a sore back, and the two haven't had many chances to build consistency

But Flacco said fans should look at each individual misconnection before making sweeping judgements about Maclin or their chemistry.

"There are definitely some things we can work on, but I wouldn't overreact to it," he said

The Ravens offense has turned it on in back-to-back games, and since Week 8, only one team (Philadelphia Eagles) has averaged more points per game than the Ravens' 31.3.

Now if Maclin, who has seen his role increase with Breshad Perriman inactive, can get his groove back, the Ravens offense can take even another step forward.

"We're continuing to produce, but at the same time, you could ask any guy on offense in here and we would have liked to finish that game last week," Maclin said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football

The Ravens are going to need other offensive weapons to step up against a tough Saints defense.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Getting Season-Ending Foot Surgery

The sophomore wide receiver is done after six games after opting to have Lisfranc foot surgery.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Four key Ravens offensive players are sidelined on Thursday, along with two defensive veterans.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Super Bowl Throwback for New Orleans

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants on Monday Night Football against the Saints.

news

Roquan Smith Feels He Can Help Ravens 'Win the Big Game'

New Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said he was shocked to be traded, but happy to land in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: When Will the Ravens Invest at Wide Receiver?

Will Roquan Smith have a large role immediately? Can the Ravens sign Smith long-term? Will DeSean Jackson make his debut on Monday night?

news

Ravens Activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could have two more outside linebackers playing on Monday Night Football.

news

Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Linebacker Roquan Smith shows tremendous instincts, a knack for getting around and through blocks, and strong blitzing ability.

news

Official: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens traded LB A.J. Klein and reported second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising