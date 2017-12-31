Jeremy Maclin Out, Quincy Adeboyejo Active vs. Bengals

Dec 31, 2017 at 06:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ravens wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman are both inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be the second straight game missed for Maclin, who hasn't practiced since suffering a knee injury in Cleveland.

It means Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro should get extensive snaps at wideout opposite Mike Wallace. They have all played well in recent games, buoying the wide receiver corps.

The Ravens activated undrafted rookie wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo for his first NFL game, choosing him over Perriman. Adeboyejo offers more on special teams, which Baltimore needs after cornerback Jaylen Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

Adeboyejo was a practice standout this summer, showing a knack for making big plays. He's been dealing with a PCL knee injury all year, but got the call-up from the practice squad this week.

The Ravens' other inactives are running back Terrance West, guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, guard Maurquice Shakir,* *defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams.

West was active last week but didn't get any carries. It will be the third consecutive game on the sideline for Williams.

Rookie defensive end Chris Wormley is active for the second time in the past seven weeks. Fellow rookie defensive lineman Patrick Ricard has been dealing with a neck injury that left him limited in practice and questionable to play, but he will suit up.

Bengals rookie running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and cornerback William Jackson (knee) are both active for Cincinnati.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) and left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) headline the Bengals' inactives. Their other scratches are wide receiver Cody Core, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, halfback Jarveon Williams, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and offensive lineman Justin Murray.

