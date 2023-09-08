Ravens Will Have New Jersey Patches in Sunday's Game

Sep 08, 2023 at 11:24 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Fans with a keen eye will notice new patches on some Ravens' jerseys in Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans.

It's part of an NFL first jersey-patch program created to recognize and celebrate a player's first game in the NFL.

Any player on a club's 53-player, including any player elevated from the practice squad, who has never been active on gameday will wear an NFL PREM1ERE patch on the right breast plate of their jersey.

Thus, there will be a lot of rookies, and some vets, wearing them Week 1. Any player who makes their debut in future games this season will also get the patch.

Equipment managers will collect the jerseys after the game and they will be gifted to the players. The gifted jerseys will be replaced at no cost to the player or club.

