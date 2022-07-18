Around the AFC North: Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals Is Uncertain

Cleveland Browns: Backup QB Could Be Signed After Deshaun Watson Ruling

The Browns are waiting for NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson to rule on the Deshaun Watson case. The league's 15-month investigation into Watson's alleged sexual misconduct continues, and if Watson is given a lengthy suspension, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer expects the Browns to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett. Joshua Dobbs is the No. 3 quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart.

"The Browns quarterback room is a fluid situation," Cabot wrote. "First, they must discover the length of Watson's suspension, and then they'll go from there. If it's a short suspension, they feel pretty good about Brissett carrying them through those first four games – arguably the easiest start in the NFL. If it's eight games, I believe they'll acquire a backup to Brissett.

"If the NFL gets its way and he's out for the year – which is starting to seem unlikely – the Browns will revisit their QB situation to make sure they feel comfortable with Brissett. If they don't, they'll consider all options, but there aren't many. For now, Brissett is still their QB1 in Watson's absence and they'll find their No. 2."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Training Camp Returns to Saint Vincent College

The Steelers haven't held training camp at Saint Vincent College since 2019, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Steelers will return to Latrobe, PA, next week and the veteran players are excited, while the younger players are looking forward to a new experience.

"I think it'll be really cool seeing the fans every day," rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I've heard there's a ton of support, and we really appreciate all the fans who come out."

Veteran defensive lineman Tyson Alualu believes going away to camp will help the Steelers bond, as they prepare for their first season since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.