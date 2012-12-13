Jim Caldwell Confident In His Play Calling





Being in the booth allows for a larger view of the entire field, but cuts the coach off from immediate sideline communication with players. Thus, Caldwell will rely on his position coaches on the field to relay what players are telling them on the sidelines.

Caldwell has spent a lot of time talking with quarterbacks about play calling. He was a quarterbacks coach for eight years between Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Baltimore, which has put him in the thick of the action when it comes to deciding what plays are called.

He said a lot of the offense's gelling runs through the signal caller, and he's had the opportunity to suggest plays.

"Any time you have been coaching quarterbacks, the offense runs through you," Caldwell said.

"There's not anything that you should not know if you have a good sense of it if you are coaching the quarterbacks. You are involved in every situation. It's not just third down; it's not just first and second down. It's also short-yardage [situations], goal line, you name it."

Caldwell does have some real in-game experience making the final decision.

He called all the team's offensive plays when he was the head coach and offensive coordinator at Wake Forest in 1999. In that year, the Demon Deacons had their first winning season and went to a bowl game for the first time since 1992.

Caldwell was asked for the difference between calling plays in college and the pros.