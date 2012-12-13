 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jim Caldwell Confident In His Play Calling

Dec 13, 2012 at 07:54 AM
13_CaldwellPlayCalling_news.jpg


Jim Caldwell hasn't called plays in the NFL.

But there are other factors that make him confident he can do it as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator.

Despite previous reports, Caldwell does have some college experience calling plays. He'll also have the help of his staff, including a former offensive coordinator (Jim Hostler). And for many years, he has been involved in the inner-workings of various successful offenseseven though he wasn't making the final call.

"It's not easy, I know that," Caldwell said of calling plays.

"In this league, no [I haven't called plays]. But I've been involved in game planning and special situations and things of that nature. This time around is going to be a lot of fun. And I don't have to do it alone."

Caldwell has been preparing and rehearsing his system this week in practice.

He's been making calls, relaying them to Hostler, the wide receivers coach, who audios them to quarterback Joe Flacco. Hostler was an offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 2007, so he has experience making calls.

When it comes to Sunday against Denver, the process will be the same except Caldwell expects to be up in the coaches' booth, which is where he has been stationed as the team's quarterbacks coach.


Being in the booth allows for a larger view of the entire field, but cuts the coach off from immediate sideline communication with players. Thus, Caldwell will rely on his position coaches on the field to relay what players are telling them on the sidelines.

Caldwell has spent a lot of time talking with quarterbacks about play calling. He was a quarterbacks coach for eight years between Tampa Bay, Indianapolis and Baltimore, which has put him in the thick of the action when it comes to deciding what plays are called.

He said a lot of the offense's gelling runs through the signal caller, and he's had the opportunity to suggest plays.

"Any time you have been coaching quarterbacks, the offense runs through you," Caldwell said.

"There's not anything that you should not know if you have a good sense of it if you are coaching the quarterbacks. You are involved in every situation. It's not just third down; it's not just first and second down. It's also short-yardage [situations], goal line, you name it."

Caldwell does have some real in-game experience making the final decision.

He called all the team's offensive plays when he was the head coach and offensive coordinator at Wake Forest in 1999. In that year, the Demon Deacons had their first winning season and went to a bowl game for the first time since 1992.

Caldwell was asked for the difference between calling plays in college and the pros.

"Things happen quickly, which they do in college as well," he said. "You have to be able to adjust. But the real thing is that at this particular level, it's an elite level and everything has to be precise."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Former Ravens Cornerback Signs With 49ers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Reports: Ravens Signing Receiver/Returner Deonte Harty

Deonte Harty, who hails from Baltimore, is a former All-Pro returner.
news

Mailbag: Which Prospect Could Fall Into Ravens' Lap?

Could the Ravens take a top wide receiver? Does defense outweigh the offensive ranks?
news

10 Things We (Maybe) Learned From the Pre-Draft Press Conference

Here's what General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh had to say about this year's draft.
news

Mink's Mock Draft 1.0

Ryan Mink takes a stab at predicting the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Kyle Van Noy Returning on Two-Year Deal

The Ravens are bringing back Kyle Van Noy after he logged a career-high nine sacks in 2023.
news

Mailbag: Evaluating the Ravens' Pass Rusher Options

Do the Ravens want to get more draft picks? Is Baltimore building to beat Kansas City? Are the Ravens getting new uniforms?
news

Ravens Reunite With Chris Board on One-Year Deal

Chris Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker and will now reportedly return.
news

Ravens Sign Josh Jones to One-Year Contract

Adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens have signed veteran tackle Josh Jones.
news

Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

The Air Force safety won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.
news

Banning Hip-Drop Tackle Among NFL's 10 Rule Change Proposals

The NFL competition committee proposes that a hip-drop tackle is a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.
news

Mailbag: Which In-House Offensive Lineman Will Win a Starting Job?

Which in-house candidate has the best chance of being a starter? What's the plan at cornerback? Is CB or WR more likely in Round 2?
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising