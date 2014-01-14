Jim Caldwell Hired As Detroit Lions Head Coach

Jan 14, 2014 at 04:33 AM
14_Caldwell_news.jpg


The Ravens need a new offensive coordinator. 

Jim Caldwell has been hired by the Detroit Lions to be their next head coach. The Lions officially announced it late Tuesday afternoon.

Caldwell is the third of Harbaugh's former coaches to land a head coaching job elsewhere, following Rex Ryan (Jets) and Chuck Pagano (Colts).

Caldwell interviewed with the Lions first on Jan. 3 after the Ravens' season ended. He then went on to interview with the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans. 

But with Ken Whisenhunt, the man rumored to be the Lions' first choice, heading to Tennessee, Caldwell became Detroit's man.

Caldwell, who was last a head coach in Indianapolis from 2009 to 2011, spent two years in Baltimore. 


He took over calling plays from Cam Cameron near the end of the 2012 season and helped boost the Ravens offense to the next level en route to a Super Bowl XLVII victory. The Ravens averaged 27 points per game during his those seven games. 

But Caldwell's offensive unit plunged in the rankings in 2013. The Ravens averaged 20 points per game, and scored just 30 total points once all year against Houston, which included defensive and special teams touchdowns. The offense was 29th in the NFL in yards per game (307.4).

"I enjoyed my time with Jim greatly," quarterback Joe Flacco said.

"He is a man that I will always respect as a football coach, leader and a friend. Through his calming influence and extensive knowledge of the game, he was an integral part of our success over the past few years. He will be missed by me and the Ravens. I wish him the best of luck in Detroit."

Caldwell is widely-regarded as a coach with exceptionally high character, and he'll bring that to a Lions team that has had discipline issues in recent years. 

He'll also bring his quarterback coaching expertise. Caldwell, who is well known for his work with quarterbacks and especially Peyton Manning, will now work with another young star in the Lions' Matthew Stafford. Caldwell was Flacco's quarterbacks coach in Baltimore before being promoted to offensive coordinator. 

There are reports that Caldwell could also call the offensive plays in Detroit. 

Caldwell is expected to take Ravens Secondary Coach Teryl Austin with him to Detroit to be his new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Austin has worked with Baltimore's cornerbacks and safeties for the past three seasons, helping groom young, successful players such as Jimmy Smith, Lardarius Webb and Cary Williams. 

The Ravens will now turn their focus to finding a new offensive coordinator, and it is not known whether they will promote an internal candidate or look outside the organization.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List, Place One More On

Safety Tony Jefferson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after leading the Ravens with 10 tackles and one sack in Cincinnati.
news

Snap Counts: Defensive Backups Play a Ton, Young Wide Receivers Show Out

Kevon Seymour played all but one snap on defense and Daryl Worley was in for the vast majority. Tylan Wallace and James Proche shared the No. 3 wide receiver role.
news

What the Bengals Said After Beating Ravens

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor explains why he kept Joe Burrow throwing late in the game and Burrow talks about topping 500 passing yards against the Ravens.
news

Short-Handed Ravens Defense Overwhelmed By Joe Burrow

By the end of Sunday's game in Cincinnati, the Ravens didn't have a single cornerback they started the season with. 
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Look to Reverse History in Bengals Rematch

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and black pants, which they have gone 1-1 in so far this season.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The game will be broadcast on CBS and kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Josh Johnson to Start in Cincinnati With Tyler Huntley Placed on COVID List, Lamar Jackson Not Traveling

The Ravens did get WR Sammy Watkins back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated rookie OLB Daelin Hayes to the 53-man roster.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

A couple AFC foes could be knocked out of the race and two primary wild-card challengers have tough challengers this week.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson Is Still Sidelined

The Ravens could get starting right tackle Patrick Mekari back but may be without Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

Here are 10 stats to know for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 16.
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Thursday, Lack of Practice 'Does Become a Concern'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury on Dec. 5. Tyler Huntley is preparing to start.
news

Decimated By COVID-19 and Injuries, Ravens Defense Is Playing 'Squid Games'

The Baltimore Ravens have just 15 defensive players on their current 53-man roster and three are dealing with injuries.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising