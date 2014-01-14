Jim Caldwell Hired As Detroit Lions Head Coach





He took over calling plays from Cam Cameron near the end of the 2012 season and helped boost the Ravens offense to the next level en route to a Super Bowl XLVII victory. The Ravens averaged 27 points per game during his those seven games.

But Caldwell's offensive unit plunged in the rankings in 2013. The Ravens averaged 20 points per game, and scored just 30 total points once all year against Houston, which included defensive and special teams touchdowns. The offense was 29th in the NFL in yards per game (307.4).

"I enjoyed my time with Jim greatly," quarterback Joe Flacco said.

"He is a man that I will always respect as a football coach, leader and a friend. Through his calming influence and extensive knowledge of the game, he was an integral part of our success over the past few years. He will be missed by me and the Ravens. I wish him the best of luck in Detroit."

Caldwell is widely-regarded as a coach with exceptionally high character, and he'll bring that to a Lions team that has had discipline issues in recent years.

He'll also bring his quarterback coaching expertise. Caldwell, who is well known for his work with quarterbacks and especially Peyton Manning, will now work with another young star in the Lions' Matthew Stafford. Caldwell was Flacco's quarterbacks coach in Baltimore before being promoted to offensive coordinator.

There are reports that Caldwell could also call the offensive plays in Detroit.

Caldwell is expected to take Ravens Secondary Coach Teryl Austin with him to Detroit to be his new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Austin has worked with Baltimore's cornerbacks and safeties for the past three seasons, helping groom young, successful players such as Jimmy Smith, Lardarius Webb and Cary Williams.