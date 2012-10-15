Jimmy Smith 'Absolutely Ready' To Fill In For Lardarius Webb





Smith was asked whether the Ravens defense can be as good without Webb, who is the team's top cornerback and a potential Pro Bowler.

"No shot toward Lardarius – obviously he makes us that much better – but I think we have enough guys to step up and fill his role," he said.

The Ravens dipped deep into their cornerback ranks against the Cowboys.

Smith moved immediately outside on a full-time basis, except for on a few plays when he came to the sidelines with a strain. He finished with seven tackles, including one for loss, and a pass deflection.

Veteran free-agent addition Corey Graham slid into the nickel role, which he played well last year in Chicago (three interceptions, 13 tackles). Chykie Brown filled in for Smith when he was sidelined with the injury. Safety Ed Reed even occasionally played in the slot and James Ihedigbo entered the game.

The Ravens also have rookie fifth-round pick Asa Jackson, but he was inactive.

"Jimmy played really well, and I thought Cary played really well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Corey Graham stepped in and played really well, that's why we brought him here. And, then, Chykie… so we went deep in that position. I thought all of the guys played really well, and you're right they're going to have to."

The loss of Webb will have a ripple effect on the entire cornerbacks unit. But Smith, who had two interceptions as a rookie, is confident that this could be the start of something big for him.