Jimmy Smith 'Absolutely Ready' To Fill In For Lardarius Webb

Oct 15, 2012 at 07:33 AM
15_JimmySmith_news.jpg


Jimmy Smith didn't want to become a starter like this.

But the 2011 first-round pick is thrilled to be entering the spotlight.

With cornerback Lardarius Webb suffering a possible season-ending ACL knee injury, Smith is in line to take his spot on the outside.

"I'm absolutely ready for it," Smith said. "It's what I've been waiting for."

Smith has been the Ravens' No. 3 cornerback ever since being drafted. Cary Williams won the starting job last year and maintained it through competition this season, despite his early struggles.

Smith still saw a lot of playing time in three-wide sets, but had the desire for more.

His playing time immediately increased as soon as Webb crumbled to the turf in the first quarter Sunday. Smith's first thought when Webb clutched for his knee was, "Oh, oh he's down." Smith seemed to realize the severity of the injury.

His second thought? "Let's go."

"That's my friend. So first and foremost I'm sad that my friend's hurt," Smith said. "I feel bad for Webb, but I'm very excited. … Next man up. Our hearts go out to Webb and his situation, but when the game plays, you have to go."


Smith was asked whether the Ravens defense can be as good without Webb, who is the team's top cornerback and a potential Pro Bowler.

"No shot toward Lardarius – obviously he makes us that much better – but I think we have enough guys to step up and fill his role," he said.

The Ravens dipped deep into their cornerback ranks against the Cowboys.

Smith moved immediately outside on a full-time basis, except for on a few plays when he came to the sidelines with a strain. He finished with seven tackles, including one for loss, and a pass deflection.

Veteran free-agent addition Corey Graham slid into the nickel role, which he played well last year in Chicago (three interceptions, 13 tackles). Chykie Brown filled in for Smith when he was sidelined with the injury. Safety Ed Reed even occasionally played in the slot and James Ihedigbo entered the game.

The Ravens also have rookie fifth-round pick Asa Jackson, but he was inactive.

"Jimmy played really well, and I thought Cary played really well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Corey Graham stepped in and played really well, that's why we brought him here. And, then, Chykie… so we went deep in that position. I thought all of the guys played really well, and you're right they're going to have to."

The loss of Webb will have a ripple effect on the entire cornerbacks unit. But Smith, who had two interceptions as a rookie, is confident that this could be the start of something big for him.

"It's not next man up. It's like next six guys up," Smith said. "For me, I think I'll be starting for a while."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Doubtful to Play vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley has no injury designation heading into the game. Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday.

news

News & Notes: Justin Tucker Is on the Cusp of Ravens' Scoring Record

Ravens rookies are ready for their first Steelers action. Marlon Humphrey tried to recruit George Pickens. Greg Roman is reportedly out of the running for the Stanford job.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Purple Pants in Pittsburgh

The Ravens will wearing their white jersey, purple pants combination for the third time this season.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Set to Face 'Very Talented' Kenny Pickett

Game could come down to stopping the run and running the ball. The Ravens are very aware that they've lost four straight to the Steelers. Jalyn Armour-Davis is done for the year.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Mailbag: How Can the Ravens Jump Start Their Offense?

Why did the Ravens offense operate differently with Tyler Huntley? Who will the Ravens lean on a at wide receiver? What's up with the left tackle shuffle?

news

Ravens Sign DeSean Jackson to 53-Man Roster

The veteran wide receiver reached the maximum three practice squad elevations for gameday.

news

Ravens Eye View: Looking at Tyler Huntley's Efficient Day vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley completed 27 passes by taking what the Broncos defense was giving him and throwing with good anticipation and timing.

news

What the Broncos Said After Losing to Ravens

The Broncos tipped their cap to Tyler Huntley, saying not much changed after Lamar Jackson left the field.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Gutty Win Over Broncos

Tyler Huntley showed once again that he's more than capable of winning games. What Lamar Jackson's injury means if he's out for very long. The Ravens' mighty defense will need to be mightier.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising