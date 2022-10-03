Jimmy Smith is Announcing His Retirement

Oct 03, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100322-Jimmy
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jimmy Smith

Once a Raven, always a Raven. Cornerback Jimmy Smith will officially announce his retirement from the NFL today at a press conference.

Smith will be joined by Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta.

A first-round pick in 2011, Smith spent his entire 11-year career (2011-2021) with Baltimore and was one of the league's top cornerbacks in his prime – physical, smart, tough and able to shutdown top receivers one-on-one. He finished his career with 374 tackles, 74 passes defensed, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns.

Smith produced one of the franchise's signature moments in Super Bowl XLVII in only his second season. With the Ravens clinging to a 34-31 lead late in the game, Smith preserved the victory over San Francisco by making back-to-back stops on the goal line during the 49ers' final drive.

At 6-foot-2, rangy and athletic, Smith could defend a variety of receivers and Baltimore's secondary was always better with him on the field. However, Smith was willing to sacrifice his body to make plays, and injuries took a major toll on him throughout his career.

Staying healthy became Smith's biggest obstacle. He missed at least four games in seven of his 11 seasons and some of his most serious injuries included a sports hernia in 2012, and a season-ending Lisfranc foot fracture in 2014 when Smith was playing the best football of career.

Smith suffered a severe ankle sprain in training camp last season but gutted through the year, appearing in 10 games and making two starts. He knew the end of his career was near and was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"I've got three boys and now a girl," Smith said near the end of last season. "With the boys, they're old enough I can start getting them into sports. They're getting active. I've got time to figure out stuff long-term. I'm in no rush to get to work or anything. I don't have to, so that's a blessing.

"Part of it is, 'Do I even want to put my body through something like this again?' So I do cherish these last games. I'm getting old. I've been through a lot of injuries and they start to pile up on you."

The possibility of extending his career with another team never appealed to Smith. He entered the NFL as a Raven and was determined to leave the NFL as a Raven. On Monday, he will make that wish a reality.

"It just wouldn't make sense for me to go play for some random team," Smith before the final game of his career against the Steelers on Jan. 9. "This is home for me."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Makes Debut, But Not Named Starting QB

The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win in Week 4 and have bounced back from their 0-2 start. Browns defensive star Myles Garrett will reportedly deal with shoulder pain for weeks after his car accident.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 4 vs. Bills

Jason Pierre-Paul was thrust into action in his first game. J.K. Dobbins had more on his plate.

news

What the Bills Said After Comeback Win in Baltimore

The Bills talk about wrinkles they saw from the Ravens offense, Lamar Jackson, and their mentality in the comeback win.

news

Late for Work 10/3: Media's Take on Fourth-Down Decision, 'Dreadful' Refereeing

Media members react to the Ravens' second-half letdown, but players aren't panicking.

news

John Harbaugh, Ravens Talk About Fourth-and-Goal Try

On Baltimore's final possession, the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-two with the score tied, but the Bills intercepted Lamar Jackson and escaped Baltimore with a 23-20 victory.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss to Bills

Another blown lead at home stings. Another gamble doesn't pay off. Baltimore's secondary improved and linebackers must be next.

news

J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

In his first game in a packed M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the first quarter versus the Bills.

news

Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Helps Sink Ravens

The Ravens were upset with a roughing the passer penalty called against cornerback Brandon Stephens that helped the Bills on their game-winning drive.

news

Ronnie Stanley Inactive, Jason Pierre-Paul Making Debut Against Bills

Justin Houston, Patrick Mekari and Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive against the Bills.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and fan poll for Sunday's Ravens-Bills game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising