Jimmy Smith is Announcing His Retirement

Once a Raven, always a Raven. Cornerback Jimmy Smith will officially announce his retirement from the NFL today at a press conference.

Smith will be joined by Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta.

A first-round pick in 2011, Smith spent his entire 11-year career (2011-2021) with Baltimore and was one of the league's top cornerbacks in his prime – physical, smart, tough and able to shutdown top receivers one-on-one. He finished his career with 374 tackles, 74 passes defensed, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns.

Smith produced one of the franchise's signature moments in Super Bowl XLVII in only his second season. With the Ravens clinging to a 34-31 lead late in the game, Smith preserved the victory over San Francisco by making back-to-back stops on the goal line during the 49ers' final drive.

At 6-foot-2, rangy and athletic, Smith could defend a variety of receivers and Baltimore's secondary was always better with him on the field. However, Smith was willing to sacrifice his body to make plays, and injuries took a major toll on him throughout his career.

Staying healthy became Smith's biggest obstacle. He missed at least four games in seven of his 11 seasons and some of his most serious injuries included a sports hernia in 2012, and a season-ending Lisfranc foot fracture in 2014 when Smith was playing the best football of career.