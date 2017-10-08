Jimmy Smith Gets a Double Bundle of Joy - a Baby Boy and a Touchdown

Smith said he knew he couldn't run as well anymore at that point, so, given a big early lead, the Ravens decided to hold him back throughout the rest of the game.

Baltimore turned to rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey, who played exceptionally well in limited, but growing, action during the season's first quarter. Humphrey held his own once again. He gave up some completions to big-bodied veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, but was still sticky in coverage.

"It was definitely fun – going against two Pro Bowl receivers, getting a lot of snaps, and I got my rhythm," Humphrey said. "I felt good out there, felt relaxed. I had some learning lessons, but I was proud about that."

"Marlon Humphrey stepped up and played so well, and that's why we drafted him," Head Coach John Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh said Smith's Achilles has been sore for a few weeks and that "it's a nagging deal right now for him." Smith said it will "heal up over time."

The Ravens definitely need their top cornerback for the long-term, but they have great options with Humphrey and veterans Brandon Carr and Lardarius Webb. Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel only completed 13 of 26 passes for 159 yards, and his biggest throws came on broken plays.

After Sunday's game, the Ravens weren't too worried about Smith's injury.