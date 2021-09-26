Jimmy Smith Is Active Against Lions

After testing his ankle in warmups, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is active and will make his 2021 season debut against the Detroit Lions.

Smith was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since suffering his injury early in training camp.

His return will be welcomed by a defensive unit missing four players who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday – defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson. The defense has also suffered season-ending injuries to cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) and inside linebacker L.J. Fort.

Smith gives the Ravens another player to match up against Detroit's T.J. Hockenson, who leads all NFL tight ends in receptions (16), with 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) is active after returning to practice Friday on a limited basis. Brown has been one of the NFL's best receivers in the early season, leading the Ravens with 12 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown entered Week 3 with the league's third-highest grade among wide receivers according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals. Brown has only missed two games since entering the league in 2019 and has played every game since the start of the 2020 season.

Two other defensive players who did not practice Friday are also active, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and inside linebacker Chris Board. As expected, Lamar Jackson and DeShon Elliott are both active after returning to practice Friday. Jackson missed Thursday's practice and Elliott suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes is active for the first time this season and likely to see playing time with Ferguson and Houston not available.

Four players from the practice squad have been activated for Sunday's game – inside linebacker Josh Bynes, defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, defensive back Kevon Seymour and offensive tackle Andre Smith. In his third stint with the Ravens, Bynes could see action as someone very familiar with Baltimore's defensive system.

"He knows the game," inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "He's been a big help since the first day he came in. He's been giving us keys, giving us clues, giving us stuff to look at on film. We're thankful for him."

Two veteran players were ruled out Friday, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip). Wolfe has not played this season, while Stanley was out Week 2 against the Chiefs and did not practice this week. Rookie safety Ar'Darius Washington is also inactive.