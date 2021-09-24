Ravens Place Four Defensive Players on Reserve/COVID-19

Sep 24, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092421-COVID-List
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From Left To Right: DL Brandon Williams, DL Jaylon Ferguson, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Justin Madubuike

The Ravens placed four defensive players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday: defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike, and outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson. They will not be available to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Williams has been a mainstay on the defensive line during his nine seasons with the Ravens as one of the league's best run-stoppers. Madubuike has become a consistent member of the defensive line rotation during his second season and played 49 percent of the defensive snaps during Sunday's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the third highest snap percentage of his career.

In addition to being without Williams and Madubuike on the defensive line, the Ravens also ruled out starting defensive end Derek Wolfe as he continues to deal with a back and hip issue that has sidelined him since training camp. With all the absences up front, the Ravens will have to lean heavily on veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Ellis.

Houston has 97.5 career sacks and has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers over his 11-year career. He signed with the Ravens as a free agent during the offseason and has added depth and experience to their defense.

Ferguson is in his third season as part of the outside linebacker rotation after an outstanding college career where he set the FBS all-time record for career sacks.

