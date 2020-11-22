Jimmy Smith is Active; Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are Inactive

Left: DE Calais Campbell; Right: DT Brandon Williams

As expected, the Ravens will face the NFL's most powerful running back without two top run-stoppers.

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle) are inactive against the Tennessee Titans, whose offense centers around All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Both Campbell and Williams will miss their second straight game after not practicing all week. More responsibility will fall on defensive linemen Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington to deal with Henry.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is active and will return after missing last week's game at New England. Veteran tight end Luke Willson is active and will make his Ravens debut in Baltimore's first game since Nick Boyle's season-ending knee injury. Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant was called up from the practice squad and is active for the second time, and offensive lineman Will Holden is active after being called up from the practice squad. Inactive for the Ravens along with Campbell and Williams are Jihad Ward, Ben Bredeson and Geno Stone.

Inactive for the Titans are starting safety Kenny Vaccaro, starting cornerback Adoree Jackson, tight end Adam Humprhies, Larrell Murchison, Matthew Orzech and Rodger Saffold. The Titans' defense will also be hurt by the absence of pass-rusher Jadaveon Clowney, who was placed on injured reserve during the week.

