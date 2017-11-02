Jimmy Smith Is Finally Getting the Shutdown Corner Label He Deserves

His personal life is also stable. Smith's second son, Jalen, was born about a month ago on Oct. 4. Smith returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown five days later in Oakland.

"I think everything is in harmony for him," safety Eric Weddle said. "He can just focus on playing well, doing his job. It's been awesome to see his growth and see him reach his potential."

Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said he's seen more commitment from Smith in the film room. Smith intently studies each one of his opponents, dissecting their tendencies and the opponent's offensive scheme.

Smith held Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green to one catch for 13 yards. Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, the NFL's leading receiver, also only had one catch for 14 yards against Smith. Smith surrendered one 3-yard snag to Oakland's Michael Crabtree. The Ravens corner held Miami's Jarvis Landry without a catch in two targets, and gave up one 8-yard pass to Kenny Stills.

"Early in your career, a lot of the time you kind of take that stuff for granted," Pees said. "[Players think], 'My talent is going to get me where I need to get and I used it in college. I don't really study it like that.' I think that is where he has become better and better as all the guys do as they mature that way."

Smith agreed, saying it's just general experience and learning from watching others.