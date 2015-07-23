Jimmy Smith Ready To Be A Franchise Corner

Smith admits he used to be "out ripping and running," in his younger NFL days. That all changed with the birth of his son, James Michael Smith, on July 14, 2014. It was the same day Smith was charged with disorderly conduct for refusing to follow police instructions to leave a bathroom where he was trying to assist a woman. The charges were later dropped.

Talk about a landmark day in a person's life. Smalls tried to explain to Smith how a child would change his life, but it's hard to understand before it comes.

"My fiancée is going to hate to hear this, but every morning he wakes up and is like, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy!'" Smith said with a laugh. "He's completely 100 percent about daddy. He loves his mom to death, but that feeling of a daddy's boy, I can't even explain it."

When Smith was injured last year, he was busy at home taking care of James, or "Little Bean" as he likes to call him. Smith blew up Instagram with photos of the two together and hasn't stopped since. Smith and fiancée Micaela Sanchez got engaged on Mother's Day weekend at Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baltimore.

"I've always taken this job very seriously, but I think it's changing me in the sense that I'm not just doing this for me," Smith said. "I'm doing this for my extended family, for my son and his future and my fiancée and our future together."

Smith says his season-ending injury even helped to mature him. The time away from football allowed him to reconnect with his own family. Smith has nine siblings, so it takes a while to catch up.

"Before, I don't think I knew to what extent I represented the Ravens organization, my family," Smith said. "I would make dumb mistakes or dumb choices – maybe something I didn't get in trouble with or caught for – but things now that I realize that you can easily get caught for."

* *

WILL IT COME TOGETHER?

There's another cornerback on the Ravens' roster who knows a thing or two about getting a lucrative contract extension.

Lardarius Webb signed a five-year extension (six-year deal in total) in 2012 after coming off a breakout 2011 campaign.

Webb suffered a season-ending knee injury six weeks into the next season. He started all 16 games in 2013 but took some time to return to his previous form. Last season, a back injury knocked him out of training camp and essentially the first four games. Again, he slowly nursed himself back to full strength while grinding through the season.

This offseason, Webb took a pay cut. He wants to prove the Ravens' decision to give him that original contract extension was the right decision. So what does he think of Smith's ability to step up and be a franchise cornerback?

"He's that guy that people look at and want to be," Webb said. "I want to model my game and everything around him.

"He deserved that contract. He played lockdown ball. But being a franchise guy is being more than just a good player on the field. He's opening himself up to the community and to being a leader."

Like Webb, injuries have taken a toll on Smith's career. He injured his ankle on his very first NFL play on kickoff coverage, delaying his launch for four games. Smith missed five games in 2012 with a sports hernia and most recently 10 games due to the foot.

The Ravens desperately need Smith to stay healthy in 2015. If he doesn't, they could be headed down a similar path to last year. Smith doesn't feel the pressure of having signed a new contract.