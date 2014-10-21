Jimmy Smith's Raw Reaction After Dropping Interception

After Jimmy Smith dropped a potential interception in Sunday's game, he paced the Ravens sideline, hardly saying anything to anyone.

It was obvious, and there was nothing to say that could make it better. He had dropped one of the most gift-wrapped interceptions imaginable.

"I ain't never dropped a pick like that in my life," Smith finally said to safety Anthony Levine on the sideline. "Ugh, I'm about to be sick!"

With the Ravens holding a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Smith had a fluttering Matt Ryan pass come right to him near the Baltimore sideline. Only Smith duffed it, and it fell to the turf.

"I'm about to go out and buy a Juggs machine tonight and just sit on it until my hands bleed," Smith said after the game. "I don't want to talk about it."

Smith has had a Pro Bowl-type season so far, and allowed just two receptions for 28 yards despite facing Falcons receivers Julio Jones and Roddy White.

But one thing he would like more of is interceptions. He nabbed his first of the season a week earlier in Tampa Bay, and could have had one in two straight games.

Smith hasn't had more than two interceptions yet in a season. He grabbed a pair in 2011 and 2013.

While Head Coach John Harbaugh said he senses a "little confidence" in the secondary in terms of being aggressive and attacking passes, he'd like to see more picks.