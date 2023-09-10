J.K. Dobbins Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

J.K. Dobbins suffered an Achilles injury in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Houston Texans and his season is over, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced following the 25-9 victory.

"I feel bad for him, this is not the way we expected this to go," Harbaugh said. "J.K.'s a strong-minded individual. He's got a big heart. He's going to bounce back from this as well.

"I'm kind of crestfallen for him. He was playing well. We'll put our arms around him. He'll get into rehab. And he will be back; he's a young guy."

Dobbins entered the game averaging 5.9 yards per carry for his career, but he has missed 27 games during his first three seasons.

The starting running back was assisted off the field and to the locker room during Baltimore's second touchdown drive. Dobbins was hurt at the end of a 5-yard catch and run.