J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

J.K. Dobbins couldn't wait to play in a packed M&T Bank Stadium for the first time, and he made quite an entrance.
Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills – one on a 1-yard shovel pass and another on a 4-yard run off the left side.
Dobbins is playing in his second game back from last year's major knee injury, which cost him the entire season. It's his first touchdown in 21 months, dating back to the Ravens' playoff win in Tennessee during the 2020 season.
Dobbins had seven carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 yards in his debut in New England last week. He's getting a full workload in his second game back, as he surpassed that rushing total in the first half, including a 16-yard gain. Dobbins had 62 total yards at halftime.
Since Dobbins' rookie campaign was during the COVID season, he had yet to play in a full stadium in an NFL game.
"It would be a surreal feeling just to get back out there in front of a full stadium," Dobbins said two weeks ago. "I haven't done that yet since I've been in Baltimore. I know that I'll be feeling excited and hopefully the fans will be feeling excited as well."