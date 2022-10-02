J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

Oct 02, 2022 at 02:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100222-Dobbins-story
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins couldn't wait to play in a packed M&T Bank Stadium for the first time, and he made quite an entrance.

Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills – one on a 1-yard shovel pass and another on a 4-yard run off the left side.

Dobbins is playing in his second game back from last year's major knee injury, which cost him the entire season. It's his first touchdown in 21 months, dating back to the Ravens' playoff win in Tennessee during the 2020 season.

Dobbins had seven carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 yards in his debut in New England last week. He's getting a full workload in his second game back, as he surpassed that rushing total in the first half, including a 16-yard gain. Dobbins had 62 total yards at halftime.

Since Dobbins' rookie campaign was during the COVID season, he had yet to play in a full stadium in an NFL game.

"It would be a surreal feeling just to get back out there in front of a full stadium," Dobbins said two weeks ago. "I haven't done that yet since I've been in Baltimore. I know that I'll be feeling excited and hopefully the fans will be feeling excited as well."

Related Content

news

Ronnie Stanley Inactive, Jason Pierre-Paul Making Debut Against Bills

Justin Houston, Patrick Mekari and Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive against the Bills.

news

J.K. Dobbins Feels 'Blessed' Being Back in Action

Making his long-awaited return from a major knee injury, running back J.K. Dobbins made an immediate impact.

news

Lamar Jackson Gives Another Virtuoso Performance

Throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another, Lamar Jackson wasn't fazed by losing another left tackle to injury or anything else against the Patriots.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Lamar Jackson proves, once again, that he is the show. Baltimore's offensive line took another loss and still got stronger. Redemption for the Ravens defense.

news

Defense Closes Out Game, This Time With Turnovers

Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Peters all had big plays in the fourth quarter Sunday to help preserve Baltimore's win.

news

Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

The injuries are piling up for the Ravens at the start of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

news

Patrick Mekari Sprains Ankle, Rookie Daniel Faalele Steps Up at Left Tackle

Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari went down but rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele stepped up.

news

Oz the Mentalist Visits Ravens, Envisions Super Bowl Win Over Falcons

The mentalist/magician came to the Under Armour Performance Center during training camp.

news

J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both active. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make his debut.

news

Ravens Defense Reacts to Meltdown in Dolphins Loss

Giving up 28 points in the fourth quarter, the Ravens defense made several mistakes that cost them a victory against the Dolphins.

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts After Dolphins Collapse

This one stings a lot, but it's just Week 2. The Ravens secondary is hobbled, not broken. Lamar Jackson snapped the Dolphins' blitz.

Find Tickets
Advertising