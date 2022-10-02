J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

Dobbins is playing in his second game back from last year's major knee injury, which cost him the entire season. It's his first touchdown in 21 months, dating back to the Ravens' playoff win in Tennessee during the 2020 season.

Dobbins had seven carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 yards in his debut in New England last week. He's getting a full workload in his second game back, as he surpassed that rushing total in the first half, including a 16-yard gain. Dobbins had 62 total yards at halftime.

Since Dobbins' rookie campaign was during the COVID season, he had yet to play in a full stadium in an NFL game.