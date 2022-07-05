Late for Work 7/5: J.K. Dobbins Will 'Explode Into Stardom" in 2022

Pundit Picks Rashod Bateman to Be Ravens' MVP

Lamar Jackson has already won one MVP award and he's being talked about as a candidate to take home another one this season. However, second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman is CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani's pick to be the Ravens' MVP in 2022.

"It would be easy to list Lamar Jackson here, as he's the engine that makes the Ravens go. However, a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver would further Baltimore's case as a Super Bowl contender," Dajani wrote. "[Tight end] Mark Andrews' record-breaking 2021 campaign seemingly has the Ravens front office not worried about the wide receiving corps, but Bateman breaking out in 2022 could prove them right. …. If he can be a consistent presence in the passing game and not drop the ball as much as Marquise Brown did, then Bateman could be the reason the Ravens find themselves competing for a Super Bowl next year."

Bateman showed flashes of his huge upside during an injury-hampered rookie season, and the 2021 first-round pick said he is ready to make a big leap this year.