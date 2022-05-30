Late for Work 5/30: Ravens Could Lead the NFL Charge in Implementing Three-Safety Looks

Ravens' Secondary the Centerpiece for Defense's Improvement

After a year of struggling to keep their secondary together due to health, the Ravens retooled their defensive back group, and the media has taken notice. NFL.com's Coral Smith now sees a surplus of talent on the back end for Baltimore.

"With this combination of new signings and players returning from injury, there is suddenly an overflow of players to fight for the limited spots on the field," Smith wrote. "But [Head Coach John] Harbaugh said that's just how he wants it, as he knows only too well how quickly injuries can deplete even the deepest of defenses."

The purpose for an effort to make such drastic changes was in large part due to giving up a franchise-worst in passing yards (4,742).

"It's no wonder that as the offseason played out, improving the secondary clearly emerged as DeCosta's priority and there was an effort made to get younger and healthier," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Williams, the Ravens' top free-agent signing, is just 25 years old and represents the rare instance of Baltimore targeting one of the top free agents at his respective position."

In bringing in new players, Zrebiec sees the moves not just to improve the talent on the field, but also sees the Ravens bringing in younger talent, something that may deter the same injury-stricken scenario suffered last season.

"Injuries are unpredictable, but the Ravens are obviously more confident about staying healthier by trending younger," Zrebiec wrote. "That doesn't necessarily mean the Ravens will be better, yet on paper, it appears they clearly are."