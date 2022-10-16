J.K. Dobbins Held Out in New York After Knee 'Tightens Up'

Oct 16, 2022 at 06:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101622-Dobbins
John Minchillo/AP Photos
New York Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

J.K. Dobbins was held out of the second half in the Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.

Dobbins had seven carries for 15 yards with about 11 minutes left in the first half but didn't see another carry after that.

"His knee tightened up. It just didn't respond, probably to the turf maybe, I don't know," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But it tightened up and he couldn't go."

Kenyan Drake ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run to cap the second-quarter drive Dobbins was still involved in. After that, Drake continued to carry the load and finished with 119 rushing yards on just 10 carries.

Drake said Dobbins, who was playing in his fourth game since last year's major knee injury, was helping him from the sideline.

"Like Harbaugh said, I felt like the knee didn't really respond well to the turf or whatever," Drake said.

"It's always next man up mentality. He was in my ear being my biggest cheerleader in that sense because we're all brothers at the end of the day. Hopefully he can continue to get that knee right."

Dobbins has gotten stronger with each game, but the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium is known for being harder on players' bodies.

