News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Hopes to Return vs. Dolphins

J.K. Dobbins has been itching to play in front of Ravens fans and he may finally get his wish this Sunday.

Dobbins is questionable for Baltimore's home opener against the Dolphins after being a full participant in practice all week. More than 12 months have passed since the third-year running back tore his ACL, and missed the entire 2021 season, and the challenging rehab process has tested him both physically and mentally.

Now Dobbins sees the light at the end of the tunnel, and he's ready to run through it.

"I feel great. Actually, I feel amazing," Dobbins said. "It would be a surreal feeling just to get back out there. In front of a full stadium, I haven't done that yet since I've been in Baltimore. I know that I'll be feeling excited and hopefully the fans will be feeling excited as well."

Dobbins said he tore his ACL, LCL, hamstring and meniscus in last year's preseason finale, which made his recovery more difficult than expected.

"It was a severe injury, mentally it's been tough," Dobbins said. "I had an ankle in high school, first play of my senior year, came back from that easily. This knee, though – a whole new ballgame. I appreciate what the Ravens' organization is doing for me. They're letting me take my time."

Dobbins is ultra-competitive and it's been difficult for him to stay patient during the recovery process, but he's learning and seeking advice from others. He gave credit to the Ravens organization and medical staff for slowing him down.

Dobbins has communicated regularly with Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has overcome a serious knee injury and rushed for 122 yards in Week 1. Seeing Barkley cut and slash past defenders on Sunday inspired Dobbins, who looks forward to doing the same. Hearing people question whether he'll be as explosive as he was prior to his injury only fuels Dobbins more.

"It's great to see him out there doing that. I always knew he could bounce back," Dobbins said. "He's been doubted by a lot of people. … Guys like us, the work ethic is amazing. He's not going to be stopped. I feel like I can do that, too. That's what I plan on doing."

Dobbins said taking the first hit isn't what will help him get over the mental hurdle of returning.