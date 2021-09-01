Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

Kates pointed out that one big difference between J.K's ankle injury and his knee injury is the finality of it. The ankle meant his high school career was over, but J.K.'s NFL career is still just getting started.

Alford was driving home from the office at Ohio State when his phone started blowing up. He got to a place where he could stop and immediately texted J.K.: "I don't know what's going on. Are you OK?"

J.K. responded immediately with one word only: "No."

"I'm sick for my guy," Alford said. "Here's the deal with J.K. I know how he is when he gets angry and upset; you've just got to let him be. He'll be fine, but right now he's emotional and upset. When I talk to him, I'm going to make sure that there's no doubt in anyone's mind that those things are still on the horizon for him. He's still going to reach all those milestones and goals he's wished for. That's who he's destined to be."

J.K. called his mother from the FedExField locker room. Still living in La Grange, she was trying to get the game on TV when her phone rang.

"I was like, 'Why is he calling me? It's game time,'" she thought before Dobbins told her the news. "My heart dropped. I felt very hot, like I was about to have a panic attack."

Then J.K. went into comforting mode. He knows his mother is a worrier (and a crier). Grounds recently got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as she was planning to fly to Las Vegas for the Ravens' regular-season opener. But she's not fully vaccinated yet, so J.K. told her to stay home instead of flying to Baltimore for his upcoming knee surgery.

"He's in good spirits – better than I," she said. "He's the one that keeps me sane. He's telling me, 'Don't worry about it, it's God's plan. It's just like my high school year. I'm just going to come back stronger and better.'"

J.K. made his first public statement Tuesday afternoon, about three days after the injury, saying "I'll be back and I'll be back better than ever." He closed by citing the Bible verse from James 1:12.