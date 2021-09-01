Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great
The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
By: Ryan Mink
This feature has been in the works for a few weeks, getting to the bottom of what makes J.K. Dobbins special as he was on the cusp of what everyone thought was going to be a monster second season that would make him an NFL star.
Then Dobbins crumpled to the turf and grabbed his left knee during the preseason finale in Washington. We all watched that hit happen, and cringed watching the slow-motion replays on TV.
"Look out," Ravens announcer Gerry Sandusky said. "This [pause] is a potential worst-case scenario."
After the MRI and reports came back that Dobbins, as feared, had torn his ACL, this story was headed for the trash. That's the first reaction when season-ending injuries happen. All is seemingly lost.
But thinking about it more, Dobbins' season-ending injury is just another chapter. What makes him special is the same stuff that will make him come back and still be special.