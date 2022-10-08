50 Words or Less: J.K. Dobbins Could Be Ready to Break Out

The Ravens will make their first primetime appearance of the season Sunday night, in a divisional matchup with plenty of star power.

Baltimore (2-2) will host the Bengals (2-2) in a Sunday Night Football matchup that features Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow leading offenses capable of putting up points quickly. The Bengals are going for their third straight win, while the Ravens hope to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to the Bills.

Here are my thoughts heading into the game, all in 50 words or less:

J.K. Dobbins could be ready for a breakout game. He looked frisky scoring two touchdowns against the Bills and the Ravens may lean on him with running back Justice Hill (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. When he's healthy, giving Dobbins touches is never a bad idea.

A defense that includes Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark will not remain last in the NFL in pass defense all season. The Ravens will play better defense over the long haul, but they can't afford to blow more fourth-quarter leads while they'll figuring things out.