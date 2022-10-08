50 Words or Less: J.K. Dobbins Could Be Ready to Break Out

The Ravens will make their first primetime appearance of the season Sunday night, in a divisional matchup with plenty of star power.

Baltimore (2-2) will host the Bengals (2-2) in a Sunday Night Football matchup that features Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow leading offenses capable of putting up points quickly. The Bengals are going for their third straight win, while the Ravens hope to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to the Bills.

Here are my thoughts heading into the game, all in 50 words or less:

J.K. Dobbins could be ready for a breakout game. He looked frisky scoring two touchdowns against the Bills and the Ravens may lean on him with running back Justice Hill (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. When he's healthy, giving Dobbins touches is never a bad idea.

A defense that includes Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark will not remain last in the NFL in pass defense all season. The Ravens will play better defense over the long haul, but they can't afford to blow more fourth-quarter leads while they'll figuring things out.

The Bengals haven't scored 30 points in any game this season. Their run game has struggled with Joe Mixon averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Yes, the Bengals have tremendous offensive talent. But if the Ravens score 30 points Sunday night, their chances to win are excellent.

First Devin Duvernay became an All-Pro returner, then he also became a reliable starting wide receiver. Now Duvernay will be the No. 1 wideout with Rashod Bateman (foot) out for Sunday. Don't bet against Duvernay having a big night. He seems to meet every challenge.

Duvernay won't be the only player asked to step with Bateman not in action. Here's a name to watch – rookie tight end Isaiah Likely. With Mark Andrews drawing so much attention, Likely needs to beat one-on-one coverage and give Lamar Jackson another tight option in the passing game.

Burrow was sacked seven times in Week 1 and six times in Week 2 and the Bengals lost. He was sacked twice in Week 3 and once in Week 4 and the Bengals won. Can the Ravens put consistent pressure on Burrow? That will be key to Sunday's outcome.

Speaking of pass rush, Jason Pierre-Paul better get some rest this weekend. He played 55 snaps in his Ravens debut Week 4 and could play a ton of snaps against the Bengals, especially with Justin Houston (groin) missing his second straight game.

WR Devin Duvernay It remains to be seen whether Rashod Bateman (foot) will play. If he doesn't that thrusts Duvernay into the top wide receiver spot. Duvernay has exceeded many fans' expectations so far this season as the Ravens' most consistent wide receiver (13 targets, 12 receptions) and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.
It remains to be seen whether Rashod Bateman (foot) will play. If he doesn't that thrusts Duvernay into the top wide receiver spot. Duvernay has exceeded many fans' expectations so far this season as the Ravens' most consistent wide receiver (13 targets, 12 receptions) and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.

TE Mark Andrews Andrews had a quiet day with two catches for 15 yards against the Bills. That doesn't set well with him. Now he'll have a tough matchup with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who is one of the better coverage inside linebackers in the game. If Bateman is hampered or sidelined, the Ravens will need Andrews even more.
Andrews had a quiet day with two catches for 15 yards against the Bills. That doesn't set well with him. Now he'll have a tough matchup with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who is one of the better coverage inside linebackers in the game. If Bateman is hampered or sidelined, the Ravens will need Andrews even more.

CB Marlon Humphrey Humphrey shadowed Chase last season at M&T Bank Stadium and came out on the losing end, as Chase put up 201 receiving yards, including a game-changing 82-yard touchdown that blew the game open in the third quarter. Chase said this week that he doesn't anticipate Humphrey will be given the exclusive 1-on-1 assignment this time around.
Humphrey shadowed Chase last season at M&T Bank Stadium and came out on the losing end, as Chase put up 201 receiving yards, including a game-changing 82-yard touchdown that blew the game open in the third quarter. Chase said this week that he doesn't anticipate Humphrey will be given the exclusive 1-on-1 assignment this time around.

DT Travis Jones The Bills aren't a run-heavy team, but Cincinnati will look to establish a rushing game in Baltimore that has yet to take off. Mixon has averaged just 56 rushing yards per game so far. Jones will likely get a bigger share of the reps this week than last. He'll also be tasked with getting pressure on Burrow up the middle.
The Bills aren't a run-heavy team, but Cincinnati will look to establish a rushing game in Baltimore that has yet to take off. Mixon has averaged just 56 rushing yards per game so far. Jones will likely get a bigger share of the reps this week than last. He'll also be tasked with getting pressure on Burrow up the middle.

OLB Odafe Oweh Oweh is coming off his best game yet with a team-high seven tackles, sack and forced fumble. He's hoping for more versus a Bengals offensive line that has given up the second-most sacks in the league. If the Ravens can get some more splash plays from Oweh, it will go a long way in short-circuiting the Bengals' talented offense.
Oweh is coming off his best game yet with a team-high seven tackles, sack and forced fumble. He's hoping for more versus a Bengals offensive line that has given up the second-most sacks in the league. If the Ravens can get some more splash plays from Oweh, it will go a long way in short-circuiting the Bengals' talented offense.

Don't be surprised if Lamar Jackson carries the ball 10 times or more Sunday night. Having Jackson carry a heavy workload as a runner every week isn't always ideal, but he has rushed for at least 88 yards four times against the Bengals.

Whether Ronnie Stanley plays or not, giving Jackson time to throw against Cincinnati's pass rush will be a challenge. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was a Pro Bowler last year, and edge rusher Sam Hubbard is fourth in the NFL in pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.

There's no question the Ravens are ticked about their two losses, but their confidence hasn't been shaken. It's still early. Nobody has outplayed them. And a victory Sunday would leave them no worse than tied for the division lead.

