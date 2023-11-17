Joe Burrow Exits Ravens-Bengals Game With Wrist Injury

Joe Burrow has exited Thursday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium with a wrist injury and his return is questionable.
Backup quarterback Jake Browning is now in the game.
Burrow winced in pain after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter. He went to the locker room in the second quarter after he couldn't grip the ball to throw on the sideline.
Now there are questions about whether Burrow had a hand/wrist issue coming into the game.
He was seen wearing a wrist brace getting off a team bus on Wednesday and the Bengals deleted a social media post with a photo showing Burrow wearing the brace.
Burrow was not on the injury report this week.