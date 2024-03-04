 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Expects to Be Fully Cleared From Wrist Surgery by May

Mar 04, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

AFCN
Nick Wass/AP Photo

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Pleased With Recovery From Wrist Surgery

Joe Burrow says his recovery from season-ending wrist surgery is going smoothly.

The Bengals' franchise quarterback expects to be fully cleared by May and is planning to throw during the team's offseason OTAs. Burrow said he usually doesn't start throwing footballs during the offseason until OTA's, and believes his offseason schedule is right on track.

"I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things."

The Bengals have already placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, but Burrow is looking for the team to add more pieces during free agency and the draft. After winning back-to-back AFC North titles, the Bengals didn't make the playoffs last season. Burrow said his injury, suffered Nov. 16 against the Ravens, wasn't the only reason Cincinnati missed the postseason.

"We need the guys that we draft to come in and be productive and take on the leadership roles that we've lost the last couple of years," Burrow said. "And we need to bring in the right pieces this offseason too, whether it's the draft or free agency.

"Like I said, the injuries were what they were last year, but we weren't good enough in a lot of different places to make a Super Bowl run in my opinion."

Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski Undecided About Calling Plays Next Season

Reigning NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski has called offensive plays for the Browns since he became their head coach in 2020. However, Stefanski said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he has not decided if he or new Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey will call plays next season.

"Looking at the offense, putting it back together, I don't know if that decision's important right this minute," Stefanski said during his press conference. "So, I'll let you know as soon as I've made a decision."

The Browns finished 10th in scoring and 16th in total yards last season and would like to move up in both categories, with Deshaun Watson returning as their starting quarterback. Stefanski and Dorsey will visit Watson soon as he continues to rehab from surgery on his throwing shoulder.

"He's coming along. I know he's going to start throwing here shortly," Stefanski said. "Ken and I are going to go out and see him next week and spend some time — not talk football, just catch up. Won't see him throw. But just want to check in on him. I text him almost every day, so he's in a good place."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Decision Awaits on Najee Harris' Fifth-Year Option

Najee Harris has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for three consecutive seasons, but the Steelers haven't committed to picking up his fifth-year option. The Steelers have until May 2 to pick up Harris' fifth-year option which would reportedly be $6.79 million.

If the option is not picked up, Harris could become a free agent after the 2024 season. General Manager Omar Khan said he has been having conversations with new Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith about Harris' role in the new offense.

"We have until the first week of May to make a decision," Khan said via Steelers Depot. "We're having conversations with Arthur. It's been great. We've been engaging frequently and Coach (Mike) Tomlin and Arthur and I, we've kind of been talking about the offense and what the vision is for it. And we think highly of Najee and we'll make the decision before May 2."

