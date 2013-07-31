Joe Flacco Confident Ravens Can Overcome Dennis Pitta Loss

Jul 31, 2013 at 07:42 AM
31_FlaccoOvercome_news.jpg


When Dennis Pitta went down in Ravens training camp practice, quarterback Joe Flacco not only lost one of his most reliable receivers, but perhaps his best friend on the team.

"My first reaction was probably a little selfish," Flacco told BaltimoreRavens.com. "It was like, 'Man, that's going to hurt us a little bit.'

"Then you think about him and his family. It's just crazy, it's a freak injury. You feel bad for him. You don't ever want to see somebody have an injury where they're going to be out for the season and not be able to do what they do."

Flacco and Pitta are nearly inseparable off the field. The two eat together nearly all the time, they go out to dinner and have double dates with their wives. They share stories about being fathers to baby boys.

The Ravens quarterback was concerned about Pitta's psyche after the injury. Pitta was entering a contract year and was likely in line for a big payday.

Flacco spoke to Pitta's wife the night of the injury, and Pitta called him back the next day.

"I can't imagine laying in the bed and saying, 'Man, I can't play this year.' You could get pretty down and depressed. You never know," Flacco said.

"It was good to talk to him on the phone and see that his spirits were good and that he sounded good. He sounded like himself. Once I talked to him a little bit and sensed that he was feeling pretty good, I felt a little bit better."

Flacco and Pitta's bond was also evident on the field, where Flacco frequently relied on Pitta in tight spots and connected with him on 61 passes for 669 yards and seven touchdowns last season. In many ways, Pitta and wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who was traded to San Francisco, were Flacco's go-to guys.

But Flacco is confident the Ravens can overcome Pitta's injury.

"Of course it's a loss," he said. "Any time you lose a great player like that, it's a loss. We maybe won't run as much diesel two-tight end formations. But I'm confident in the guys we have. We'll be fine. I'm confident in who we have and I'm confident in myself that we can make up for it."

Asked if he could develop a chemistry similar to the one he had with Pitta with someone else, Flacco said, "definitely."

"I've been building it up with Torrey for years, and guys like Tandon [Doss], and LaQuan [Williams] and Deonte [Thompson] and Jacoby [Jones]," Flacco said. "As those guys get more game reps, that trust will come."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Assistant Coaches Hold the Keys

The Ravens are banking on their assistant coaches to unlock a young team's potential, particularly in several key spots.
news

Ravens' 37,000 Stadium Practice Passes All Claimed in Less Than 24 Hours

Fans are showing their excitement to see the Ravens in-person after a year away.
news

Ravens Training Camp Passes Scooped Up in Less Than 10 Minutes

Baltimore fans are eager to see their team in-person again. More fans can still see the team at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Mailbag: Who Makes the Team at Wide Receiver?

Could Miles Boykin play tight end? Which undrafted free agent is most likely to make the team? Does Eric DeCosta have more moves up his sleeve?
news

What Mink Thinks: Summer Fun Brings Out the Over-Protective Media and Fans

Lamar Jackson's latest summer fun caught on video, this time at his literal "Fun Day with LJ" event, drew the ire of some media members and fans.
news

Around the AFC North: Is Ben Roethlisberger Tipping-Off Opponents?

Browns reporters say they aren't the favorites in the AFC. Cincinnati ranked last among NFL travel destinations.
news

SociaLight: Kevin Zeitler Did Pass Blocking Sets While Wife Was in Labor

The Ravens' new right guard doesn't take a day off – not even during the birth of his second child.
news

Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?
news

Gus Edwards: The American Dream

Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
news

Mailbag: Is Josh Oliver Standing Out as Third Tight End?

Which undrafted player is standing out most? Any update Ronnie Stanley and who would cover left tackle?
news

Brendon Ayanbadejo: Carl Nassib Is the 'Right Guy to Carry the Torch'

Pro Bowl special teamer Brendon Ayanbadejo was an outspoken advocate for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community during his time with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Will Have Two Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will host the Ravens at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for two practices leading up to their preseason game on Aug. 21.
Advertising