Joe Flacco Expects To Be Ready On First Day Of Training Camp





Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said he could have participated at minicamp if he had to.

Thus, Flacco said Thursday that he will be suited up at the start of training camp.

"I expect to be out there the first day," Flacco said.

Quarterbacks are set to report on July 24 and the first full-team practice is four days later.

Flacco tore his ACL on Nov. 22, 2015 in a Week 11 game against the Rams. He'll return to the field eight months after the injury.

Flacco has had an incredible recovery, in large part because of all the work he's put into his rehab. He* *has been a staple at the Under Armour Performance Center. Flacco said he's been running and cutting on the knee and "there's not tentativeness."

The players have the next six weeks off before camp, but Flacco will still be around the team facility working out. He'll begin throwing more with some receivers that also hang around.

"I'll be able to ramp that part of it up a little bit more I think, so my arm comes into camp ready to go," Flacco said.

Flacco said he doesn't expect to have a reduction in snaps during training camp. Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's up to Flacco and the doctors on when he returns.

"If he's ready to go, nobody will be happier than me, maybe besides Joe and the receivers," Harbaugh said.

The biggest hurdle remaining for Flacco at this point seems to be mental. He doesn't feel nervous about running because he wasn't injured running. He was injured taking a hit while he had his leg planted, just after making a throw.