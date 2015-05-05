Joe Flacco 'Fired Up' After Ravens Draft

May 05, 2015 at 09:17 AM
The Ravens had just picked tight end Maxx Williams late Friday night when Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to give his quarterback Joe Flacco a call.

When Flacco picked up, he was a bit too preoccupied with his three young children to follow the latest draft news.

"He goes, 'That's right! It's about our pick time, right?'" Harbaugh said. "He wasn't really following it. He was following his kids around."

Flacco may have been focused on his kids at the time, but Harbaugh quickly caught his attention.


Harbaugh told him the Ravens had just used their second-round pick on Minnesota tight end Maxx Williams, the consensus top tight end in this year's class. Picking Williams came less than 24 hours after the Ravens had nabbed speedy receiver Breshad Perriman in the first round.

With their top two picks, the Ravens had clearly invested in big resources to put around their franchise quarterback. 

"He was fired up," Harbaugh said.

Adding offensive playmakers early in the draft shifts course from what the Ravens have traditionally done during Flacco's time in Baltimore. Since taking Flacco in 2008, running back Ray Rice (2008) and wide receiver Torrey Smith (2011) were the only two offensive skills players Baltimore had drafted in the first two rounds.

Perriman is the first receiver the Ravens have drafted in the first round since Mark Clayton in 2005, and Williams is the team's highest-drafted tight end since Todd Heap in 2001.

"He was really excited when he found out who we got, and with both picks, he realizes that he has some guys that he can throw to," Harbaugh said.

Adding offensive playmakers was a focus coming into the offseason, especially after the departure of wide receiver Torrey Smith, tight end Owen Daniels and the uncertainty of Dennis Pitta's health status. Perriman has big-play ability to take the top off the defense as a speedy receiver, which Baltimore needed without Smith or Jacoby Jones running routes.

Williams could also fill an immediate need on the roster. The tight end has been an important piece of the offense throughout Flacco's career, and new Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman plans to utilize double tight end sets in his system.

"Joe likes tight ends," Trestman said. "He likes to have a big-bodied guy in the middle of the field."

