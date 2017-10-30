Joe Flacco Has Zero Concussion Symptoms and a 'Good Chance' of Playing Sunday

Oct 30, 2017 at 10:01 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

30_FlaccoHealthUpdate_news.jpg


After Ravens fans anxiously waited four days for an update, Head Coach John Harbaugh delivered good news Monday regarding the health of quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco has "zero" concussion symptoms, Harbaugh said.

"There's a good chance he'll play," Harbaugh said. "As I've said before, I'm not a doctor, but I play one at press conferences. That's my diagnosis."

Flacco took a brutal hit to the head from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso during Thursday night's 40-0 win, knocking the quarterback out of the game.

Alonso went low and hit Flacco in the head as the quarterback slid short of a first down. The hit blasted Flacco's helmet off his head and lacerated his ear, which required stitches. Flacco was clearly dazed.

However, Flacco was at the Ravens Under Armour Performance Center the next day and throughout the team's weekend off and is expected to start taking part in meetings early this week, Harbaugh said.

There's a five-step process in the concussion protocol and Step 2 allows players to begin taking part in meetings.

"We're very hopeful for this week; it will be in the hands of Joe and the doctors to decide what we can do," Harbaugh said. "But we'll get him ready to play if he can play, and that's all you can really do."

The Ravens don't have their first full practice until Wednesday, which would be non-contact for Flacco even if he were totally healthy. Even considering that, Harbaugh said it doesn't matter how much practice Flacco gets this week.

There is no thought of resting Flacco during this Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans just to get him through to next week's bye.

"If he's ready, he's playing," Harbaugh said.

It's a big relief for Baltimore, but Harbaugh said he's learned by now not to make assumptions about the severity of injuries based on how they look on the field. It doesn't get much worse than watching the shot Flacco took.

"There have been plenty of times when you think a player is fine, it doesn't look like much, and it turns out to be a season-ender, some kind of a tear. Other times, what looks to be a very serious injury isn't," Harbaugh said.

"I don't want to minimize what happened with Joe. I thought that was a very vicious type of hit. He was definitely defenseless and couldn't protect himself. Therefore, he got his ear sliced open and he got hit in the head. I would never minimize that. I think he's an extremely tough person."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Practices Fully, Could Play This Week

The three veterans injured in New England did not practice. J.K. Dobbins limited with a chest injury.

news

Michael Pierce Has Torn Biceps, Making Decision on Surgery

The Ravens will lean more heavily on rookie Travis Jones, who made his debut in New England.

news

Mailbag: What's Up With the Pass Defense?

Could Brandon Williams return to help at nose tackle? When will Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo debut? Will Justice Hill continue to get a lot of snaps?

news

Ravens Add Veteran Outside Linebacker and Guard to Practice Squad

A former second-round pick, Jeremiah Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. Zack Johnson is a big-bodied guard.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split reps. Kyle Hamilton gets the team's highest grade.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Lamar Jackson proves, once again, that he is the show. Baltimore's offensive line took another loss and still got stronger. Redemption for the Ravens defense.

news

Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

The injuries are piling up for the Ravens at the start of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

news

Patrick Mekari Sprains Ankle, Rookie Daniel Faalele Steps Up at Left Tackle

Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari went down but rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele stepped up.

news

Oz the Mentalist Visits Ravens, Envisions Super Bowl Win Over Falcons

The mentalist/magician came to the Under Armour Performance Center during training camp.

news

J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both active. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make his debut.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 3

There are some tough calls this week with AFC playoff contenders getting ready to square off.

Find Tickets
Advertising