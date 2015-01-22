Joe Flacco Helped Select Marc Trestman, Should 'Hit It Off'

Jan 22, 2015 at 03:00 AM
22_FlaccoTrestman_news.jpg


So how will "The Quarterback Whisperer" Marc Trestman and "Joe Cool" Flacco get along?

Quarterback Joe Flacco will have his fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, in addition to yet another quarterbacks coach. But Head Coach John Harbaugh is confident that Flacco will once again adapt.

Harbaugh said one of the big factors in hiring Trestman as offensive coordinator was because he believes he'll jive with the leader of the offense in Flacco.

Harbaugh even included Flacco in the hiring process, especially in the latter stages, before deciding on Trestman.

"Joe's on board with it. He's excited about it. He knows Marc's reputation," Harbaugh said.

"I think personality-wise, they're going to hit it off really well. They've both very smart, they're both very detailed and they're both very direct in their communication."

Trestman and Flacco seem to be a fit for three main reasons: their way of thinking, their communication and their overall demeanor.

Trestman is laid-back and cerebral. Flacco is well-known for his easy-going, calm demeanor, and has connected best with coordinators that share that personality such as Jim Caldwell and Gary Kubiak.

It goes beyond personality, extending to how their thought process works.

"I like the way [Trestman] thinks, I like the way his mind works," Harbaugh said. "He's got kind of a wide range of depth to his thinking. I know that's going to mesh well with Joe and the way Joe thinks."

At the same time, Flacco greatly appreciated Kubiak's very direct style of coaching. Kubiak knew exactly what he wanted and what he didn't, and Flacco appreciated that clarity and simplicity.

"Marc and the way he explains football and the way he talks about it is very black and white, to the point and clear cut," Harbaugh said. "Joe appreciates that kind of communication. I think those guys are going to hit it off really, really well."

Flacco and Trestman haven't had much of a chance to connect yet considering Flacco's third son was born Tuesday night. They've simply exchanged text messages so far.

However, Trestman has gained an appreciation of Flacco from afar.

"When things settle in his personal life, we'll spend time talking with each other. That's critically important," Trestman said.

"He's established himself as a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback. He's been extremely effective. He certainly has been a courageous leader and a very tough guy. I'm excited to coach him and get to know him."

Harbaugh pointed out that very few quarterbacks go through their careers with just one system or one coordinator. Adjusting is part of the business for signal callers.

Flacco had just one coordinator for his first four-and-a-half seasons in Cam Cameron, but has been guided by Caldwell, Kubiak and now Trestman since then.

Flacco will be moving onto his fifth quarterbacks coach as Marty Mornhinweg follows Hue Jackson, Jim Zorn, Caldwell and Rick Dennison, respectively. Senior Offensive Assistant Craig Ver Steeg has also worked directly with Flacco since his rookie year in 2008.

"I know Joe can handle it," Harbaugh said. "He's not been afraid of that in the past and I know he can handle it going forward."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Multiple Ravens Set to Return vs. Steelers

Marlon Humphrey practiced fully Friday and Marcus Williams was removed from the injury report. Odell Beckham Jr. and Ronnie Stanley said they expect to play.
news

Ronnie Stanley Says a 'Strong Possibility' He Plays vs. Steelers

Kenny Pickett is on track to play Sunday. Ravens ILBs are taking on more than expected. Jordan Stout is looking to build off his 'best game by far.'
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice

Ravens RT Morgan Moses (shoulder) is back on the field after exiting Sunday's game in Cleveland early. 
news

Zay Flowers on Mike Tomlin's Glowing Remarks, Playing His First Steelers Game

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers said he thought he might become a Steeler, but never pictured himself playing there.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman Return to Practice

The Ravens got some major returns on the field for the start of Steelers week.
news

Roquan Smith Is 'Like a Ray Lewis' for Ravens, Says Lamar Jackson

Roquan Smith's impact on the Ravens has been great, and the praise seems to keep growing.
news

Lamar Jackson: Steelers Is Different From Other AFC North Games

Lamar Jackson has only played the Steelers five times during his career and it hasn't gone well.
news

Kenny Pickett Says He'll Be Ready to Play By Sunday

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is reportedly dealing with a knee bruise but says he'll be ready to play.
news

Mailbag: When Could We See Keaton Mitchell?

Will we see Marlon Humphrey back on the field? Could the Ravens go extra jumbo on the O-line? What's the biggest off-field adjustment for London?
news

Ravens Bring Back Veterans Eric Tomlinson, DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens have also added cornerback Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
news

Mike Tomlin Raves About Zay Flowers

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin watched a lot of Zay Flowers at Boston College, and called him 'fearless.'
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Cracked Cleveland's No. 1 Defense

The Ravens used the Browns' defensive aggressiveness against them and Lamar Jackson made some ridiculous throws.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising