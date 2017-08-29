Joe Flacco Is Throwing Again, Nearing Practice Return

Aug 29, 2017 at 05:19 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

29_FlaccoThrow_news.jpg


It's been just more than a month since training camp opened and news of Joe Flacco's back injury first came to light.

On Tuesday, there was good news in terms of his progress.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Flacco has started to throw and do football movements on the field during the last two days.

"He's moving toward practice," Harbaugh said. "When the doctors clear him, which we don't know that date or when that's going to happen right now. We believe it's going to be real soon, in time to prepare for Cincinnati and he'll be out there."

After Saturday's third preseason game, Harbaugh promised that Flacco would take the field for the regular-season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10.

Still, there have been questions about how much time Flacco will need to practice before that happens. The Ravens obviously want him to get as much time as possible to get into football shape, gain comfort executing the offense and re-gain familiarity with his targets.

On Tuesday, Harbaugh was asked what Flacco has been doing behind the scenes to prepare. He's attended all the meetings, and Harbaugh talked about what he's done physically.

"His rehab has been very much rehab oriented. It hasn't been football oriented," Harbaugh said.

"He's been working really hard on it and I do believe he's in good shape. I wouldn't say football shape because he hasn't played football, but he's in really good shape as far as his conditioning, his cardiovascular, his strength and those kinds of things."

How well that transfers to football conditioning remains to be seen when Flacco returns to the practice field, Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will entirely turn their focus to preparing for the Bengals after Thursday's final preseason game in New Orleans and roster cuts, which must be done by 4 p.m. Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign an Outside Linebacker?

What role will Tony Jefferson have this season? Could any injured player start on IR? Could the rookie tight ends play outside wide receiver?

news

50 Words or Less: What I Learned at Ravens Minicamp

Lamar Jackson quieted concerns about his OTAs absence, and people shouldn't misconstrue his latest contract comments.

news

Tight-Knit Young Ravens Wide Receivers Out to Slay the Slander

Baltimore's young wide receiver corps is looking to show that they don't need a veteran addition.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Having Conversations' About Contract Extension

Lamar Jackson said he and the Ravens have talked during minicamp and that Deshaun Watson's deal doesn't impact him.

news

Lamar Jackson Has Added 12-15 Pounds of Muscle Mass

Lamar Jackson added more muscle in his offseason training, which is playing a part in his zippier throws.

news

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Didn't Attend OTAs

Lamar Jackson said he wanted to 'stay away and grind' this offseason and that it was not contract related.

news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Shows Big Play Potential; 10 Observations From Day 2

Rashod Bateman showed his deep ball potential. Daelin Hayes got an interception and had some words for the offense following a pass rush win. Damarion Williams made an athletic pick.

news

Army-Navy Game Is Coming to M&T Bank Stadium

It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first since 2016 when Army defeated Navy, 21-17.

news

Mailbag: Analyzing the Undrafted Rookies' Chances

What's the latest on Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul? Could the Ravens still sign a veteran inside linebacker? What nickname should we have for the rookie pass rushers?

news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson's Passes Have More Zip; 10 Day 1 Minicamp Observations

Lamar Jackson seems to have more zip on his passes, but there's some catching up to do. Tony Jefferson got two interceptions. The Jackson-Mark Andrews connection is just fine.

news

Ravens Waive Derek Wolfe After Reaching Injury Settlement

Defensive end Derek Wolfe revealed that he had a second hip surgery to 'try to live a normal life.'

news

50 Words or Less: This Ravens Secondary Could Be Scary Good

Lamar Jackson's expected presence at mandatory minicamp will tilt the balance of power. Why Kyle Hamilton will get his first career sack.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising