Joe Flacco Making Plays With His Legs





Flacco was facing a key third-and-8 from Pittsburgh's 26-yard line during the second quarter Thursday night against Pittsburgh. The Steelers did a nice job in coverage and had four receivers and Rice picked up.

Flacco started moving up in the pocket and cocked his arm once more, debating launching a pass. He then quickly pulled it down and took off. He outran Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, then carried linebacker Jarvis Jones over the first-down marker.

Instead of potentially taking a sack or throwing the ball away, Flacco extended the drive, which ended with a field goal.

"I think Joe's more athletic than folks give him credit for," wide receiver Torrey Smith said. "You're not going to see him rush for 100 yards. It might not show up on the stat sheet but, if you watch him play, you can tell he's athletic. He makes a lot of plays for us with his feet."

Flacco said he doesn't ever purposely look to run.

"But I've probably made a little bit of a conscious effort to just be a little bit quicker, do some of those [running] things because it works, and it's a way to steal a couple yards and get some plays," Flacco said.

Flacco doesn't lock onto his receivers for as long as he used to, especially after taking a lot of sacks early in the season when the offensive line was struggling with pass protection. Flacco has adapted and helped his line out by moving around.

The quarterback did give his line kudus for spreading out defensive players to open running (or escape) lanes.

"I think those guys are just doing a good job of – even if guys are getting a half a body on them – staying with them and creating some space in there to move around and make some plays," Flacco said.