Joe Flacco, Mike Wallace Officially Return vs. Titans

Nov 05, 2017 at 03:25 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

05_GameInactives_WallaceFlacco_news.jpg


As expected, quarterback Joe Flacco will start against the Tennessee Titans, 10 days after suffering a concussion from a brutal hit to the head.

Though Flacco was a full practice participant throughout the week, he was listed as questionable to play. The only lingering health issue is Flacco's stitched-up left ear, but Flacco didn't seem* *concerned this week about the possibility of it opening up again.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace will play after sitting out last week's game because of the quick turnaround after suffering a concussion in Minnesota on Oct. 22.

That means Flacco will have his top three wide receivers for the first time since Week 5 in Oakland, when the Ravens offense had its best day in the air.

Flacco will be without tight end Nick Boyle, however. The big, burly tight end did not practice this week because of a toe injury, and was listed as questionable.

Boyle is a big part of the Ravens' blocking scheme in the run game, and has also been a wrinkle in the passing game on occasion. He caught four passes for 29 yards last week and has 18 receptions for 138 yards on the year.

The Ravens will replace Boyle with tight end Maxx Williams, who sat out the past two games because of an ankle injury. Williams is also a capable blocker and receiving threat.

Second-year cornerback Maurice Canady will get his first game action after being brought back from injured reserve (knee).

Baltimore's other scratches are wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), running back Terrance West (calf), rookie safety Chuck Clark (thigh), rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh), rookie guard Maurquice Shakir and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi.

The Titans only have one starter missing: left guard Quinton Spain. Veteran tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) will suit up after missing practice this week.

Their other inactives are quarterback Brandon Weeden, wide receiver Darius Jennings, cornerback Kalan Reed, safety Curtis Riley, linebacker Nate Palmer and defensive end David King.

