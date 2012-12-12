Joe Flacco Needs To Improve Pocket Awareness





The Redskins sent more pass rushers than the Ravens had in to block. In those situations, it's on the quarterback to recognize the blitz and then get the ball out of his hands.

"Those were five-man protection schemes, so they were bringing more guys than we could pick up," Harbaugh said. "[If] there's a free runner there, you've just got to get the ball out to the right guy on time."

The strip/sack was a different situation, as Redskins linebacker Rob Jackson beat left tackle Michael Oher off the edge and was able to hit the ball out of Flacco's hands as he wound up to throw. While Oher was beat, Flacco also didn't seem aware of the pressure, as he didn't shuffle or step up in the pocket to avoid the rush.

It was the second strip/sack in as many weeks, as Steelers linebacker James Harrison got to Flacco in a similar situation.

"The turnovers are always going to be an issue," Harbaugh said. "That is something we have done a good job with this year but we need to clean that up. It has been the issue the last two weeks."

The turnovers marred what would otherwise be an impressive day for Flacco on Sunday.

He finished 16-of-21 passing for 182 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He had a quarterback rating of 121.4, which is his second best of the year behind only the season-opening win against Cincinnati.

"I think Joe fights," Harbaugh said. "I think Joe fights like the rest of our players. I'm not going to obsess about anything. There's no grade I could give him right now. We'll go back and look at all that."

Flacco has been up-and-down in recent weeks, as turnovers against the Steelers and Redskins proved critical in the two losses. But he also led the Ravens offense to 28 points, including a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that put the Ravens up by eight points with just 4:47 left to play.