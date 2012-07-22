Joe Flacco: No Timetable On Contract





Joe Flacco isn't worried about the status of his ongoing contract negotiations.

The Ravens quarterback is just focused on playing football.

"I haven't really been paying attention to it," Flacco said Sunday when he reported for training camp. "It's not my business to be in there and I'm not the one negotiating."

Last week there **were conflicting reports **about when a deal would get done, with some pundits even speculating that a deal was likely by the start of camp.

But Flacco said he has no expectation for when something might happen.

"There's no timetable," Flacco said. "I see myself playing here for a while. It doesn't matter when it gets done. I'm sure at some point we'll agree to something."

The fifth-year quarterback is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and **Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti has said in the past **that he would like to see a deal get done before the 2012 season.

Flacco has said throughout the offseason that he isn't approaching the season any differently than past years, and that he's sticking with that mentality as the Ravens open training camp.

"I'm kind of just coming here to play football and if my agent calls me with some news, then he calls me with some news," Flacco said. "If he doesn't, he doesn't.