Joe Flacco Nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award





Quarterback Joe Flacco is the Ravens' nominee for the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the league announced Tuesday.

The award is presented each year (this is the fourth) to an NFL player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

Each of the league's 32 teams nominates a player. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four from each conference). Then players from around the league will vote on the winner.

In his 10th season, Flacco has always been a player who carries himself well on the field.

He doesn't show up teammates after mistakes on the field. He handles himself with class when things are going well and wrong. He doesn't complain to referees or get into skirmishes with opposing players or coaches. He doesn't commit penalties.

Overall, Flacco is highly respected by his teammates and opponents for carrying himself the right way.

Even after taking a brutal hit to the head from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, Flacco didn’t lash out in anger.

"A lot of times for those [defenders], it's not avoidable," Flacco said. "You're going and hitting guys. It's football."