Joe Flacco: Ravens Will 'Eventually' Have to Draft a Quarterback

Apr 17, 2018 at 11:39 AM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

17_FlaccoOnQBS_news.jpg


Could the Ravens draft Lamar Jackson? What about a rookie quarterback in the middle rounds?

Count Joe Flacco among those who don't care, he said.

There's been a lot of buzz, both nationally and locally, about the Ravens drafting a quarterback, even as high as the first round. The Ravens haven't stomped out the embers.

When speaking with reporters Tuesday, Flacco essentially gave it all a shrug.

"It is what it is. It's a business," Flacco said. "Eventually, at some point, that's going to have to happen. It's not really for me to worry about."

Flacco, 33, has said he wants to be in Baltimore for a long, long time. He's under contract through the 2021 season.

However, he has been at or near the bottom of the league in key passing metrics since leading the Ravens to Super Bowl XLVII, and had back problems last year. The Ravens would save money by parting ways with him after next season.

Sports Illustrated's Alber Breer, who predicted the Ravens will take Jackson in his latest mock draft, wrote it's "time to look to the future," and other analysts have echoed similar sentiments.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome said the Ravens will draft a quarterback in any round if it makes the most sense given their draft board. Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta likes this year's class, and sees eight or nine players who could be starters before their rookie contract expires.

The Ravens could draft a quarterback and let him develop behind Flacco, either to be his backup or take over the starting job down the road. For now, however, Flacco knows the 2018 Ravens are his team.

"I come in here and you worry about what's here and now, and doing your job – which is for me right now, getting guys out there working hard and making sure we're moving towards our goal of getting to that championship," Flacco said.

For now, Flacco is also getting to know his new high-profile backup quarterback, Robert Griffin III III. Griffin was the No. 2-overall pick in 2012, the same season Flacco led the Ravens to Super Bowl victory.

"He already seems like an awesome addition to the room," Flacco said. "He seems like a great guy and he's out there working hard and that's always a really good thing."

