Joe Flacco: Ravens Will 'Eventually' Have to Draft a Quarterback

Sports Illustrated's Alber Breer, who predicted the Ravens will take Jackson in his latest mock draft, wrote it's "time to look to the future," and other analysts have echoed similar sentiments.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome said the Ravens will draft a quarterback in any round if it makes the most sense given their draft board. Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta likes this year's class, and sees eight or nine players who could be starters before their rookie contract expires.

The Ravens could draft a quarterback and let him develop behind Flacco, either to be his backup or take over the starting job down the road. For now, however, Flacco knows the 2018 Ravens are his team.

"I come in here and you worry about what's here and now, and doing your job – which is for me right now, getting guys out there working hard and making sure we're moving towards our goal of getting to that championship," Flacco said.

For now, Flacco is also getting to know his new high-profile backup quarterback, Robert Griffin III III. Griffin was the No. 2-overall pick in 2012, the same season Flacco led the Ravens to Super Bowl victory.