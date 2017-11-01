Joe Flacco Returns to Ravens Practice, Says 'I'm Ready to Go'

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice as a full participant Wednesday, just six days after a vicious hit to the head left him concussed.
"I feel good. I feel real good," Flacco said after practice. "I'm definitely ready to go."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Flacco had cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play Sunday in Tennessee.
On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that Flacco had zero concussion symptoms after the hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso that left him woozy.
Flacco said he's never dealt with a head injury before, never even a mild concussion.
"I think I've been pretty fortunate, honestly," Flacco said. "Even in this situation, I feel pretty fortunate. I feel like it could have been a lot worse and I never felt like it got to this point.
"To be honest with you, I felt pretty normal pretty quickly."
Linebacker C.J. Mosley also sounded optimistic about Flacco's chances of playing when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
"The biggest thing is Joe's fine and he's healthy, and we're going to have him ready for Sunday," Mosley said.