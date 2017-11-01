Joe Flacco Returns to Ravens Practice, Says 'I'm Ready to Go'

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that Flacco had zero concussion symptoms after the hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso that left him woozy.

Flacco said he's never dealt with a head injury before, never even a mild concussion.

"I think I've been pretty fortunate, honestly," Flacco said. "Even in this situation, I feel pretty fortunate. I feel like it could have been a lot worse and I never felt like it got to this point.

"To be honest with you, I felt pretty normal pretty quickly."

Linebacker C.J. Mosley also sounded optimistic about Flacco's chances of playing when speaking with reporters Wednesday.