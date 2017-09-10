Joe Flacco Shakes Off Huge Hit, Plays Efficient First Game

"I feel good. My back didn't take any pain, really," Flacco said before cracking a joke.

"My chin did [feel some pain]. On one of those play-actions down on the goal line, I tried to get the ball to the checkdown [target] and got hit from both sides. So I think I'm ready to step in the ring; I've got a good chin."

Flacco went 9-of-17 for 121 yards with a touchdown and interception. His best play was a strike to wide-open wide receiver Jeremy Maclin for a 48-yard touchdown that gave the Ravens a 10-0 first-half lead.

Otherwise, Flacco spent much of his day handing the ball off. He attempted just four second-half passes. His 17 attempts were the fewest passes he's thrown in a full game's worth of action since 2009 when he attempted just 10 passes in a playoff win against the New England Patriots.

Flacco's first pass of the second half was intercepted after it went off the shoulder of running back Terrance West. After that, the Ravens turned to a strong, clock-draining rushing attack.

But with a big first-half lead and the defense pitching a dominant shutout, the Ravens ran the ball 42 times. They came into the game talking about being committed to the run game, and they more than followed through.

Flacco said it reminded him of his rookie year when he attempted a career-low 428 passes and the Ravens led the league in rushing attempts. Last year, by contrast, Flacco set a franchise record and attempted the second-most passes in the NFL (672), just one behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

It remains to be seen what the long-term plan will be, and the Ravens have stressed that they will throw the ball if needed, but Sunday's game certainly looked like a formula for winning.

"It wasn't that fun on offense today, to be honest," Flacco said with a laugh. "I'd rather throw for 350 and win 42-0, not 20-0. But it's fun to win, and that's the most important thing."