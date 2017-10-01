Joe Flacco Takes Responsibility for Offensive Struggles

The next interception came with about six minutes remaining. This time, Flacco tried to loop a pass in zone coverage to Michael Campanaro, but Shazier tipped the pass and reserve cornerback Mike Hilton came up with the pick.

"[It] starts with me," Flacco said. "I wasn't good enough to get us back in the game."

The Ravens notched wins in their first two games by building early leads behind an efficient offense and dominant, turnover-rich defense, then were able to run the ball a lot in the second half. After falling behind, the Ravens were in a game they aren't built for.

"Everything we do on offense is a little bit aided, either by turnovers, good field position, stuff like that," Flacco said. "We're not creating a lot for ourselves right now. We're just going the hard way."

Once again, Flacco found next to no success down the field. Part of that was Flacco's receivers' fault.

Wallace dropped a long early pass down the sideline, right in front of the Steelers bench. Then Flacco threw too high for Breshad Perriman on what should have been a touchdown following a defensive turnover. The Ravens ended up settling for a field goal.

Flacco was asked if he was kicking himself after the overthrown ball to Perriman.