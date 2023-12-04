Joe Flacco Talks About His Browns Debut; Kenny Pickett Undergoing Surgery

Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco Looks Solid in Browns' Defeat

Joe Flacco looked sharp in his Browns debut, although he'd like to have one throw back.

Passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, Flacco couldn't keep the Browns from dropping a 36-19 decision to the Rams that left Cleveland (7-5) two games behind Baltimore (9-3) in the AFC North.

Flacco was upset about throwing a fourth-quarter interception, but the 38-year-old former Ravens quarterback seemed comfortable and confident running Cleveland's offense. Considering Flacco hadn't played all season, it was a promising debut for a veteran quarterback who believes he can help the Browns win games down the stretch.

After the game, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't name a starting quarterback for Week 14, as rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remained in concussion protocol.

However, Flacco expects to perform even better if given another chance. He completed passes to nine different targets and kept the offense moving, even after losing leading receiver Amari Cooper (concussion) in the second quarter.

"Listen, I know I can play," Flacco said via Yahoo Sports. "I think every time you go take the field, you're obviously proving to yourself and proving to other people that you can play the game, but deep down I know I can play the game so that's not my thought process at this point.

"My thought process is just disappointed in myself and these are the games that I honestly love to be in. They come down to the fourth quarter and they're not pretty and they're going to be tight. I think I excel in the games that are played tight and need to have good decisions be made."

Flacco thinks the Browns have enough pieces to make a successful run to the playoffs.