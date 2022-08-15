Late for Work 8/15: Joe Flacco's Thoughts About Possibly Facing Ravens in Week 1

Ravens May Face Former QB Joe Flacco Week 1

Joe Flacco is an icon in Baltimore leading the Ravens to their second Super Bowl championship. Now he may face his former team for the first time.

Flacco may be the New York Jets'[add] starter when they take on the Ravens in Week 1.

On Friday, quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener. Reports indicated Wilson avoided major injury, but his timeline to return is 2-4 weeks and their season opener is less than four weeks away.

Wilson is scheduled to get an arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, per the New York Post. He also has a bone bruise.

"While the Jets are hopeful that Wilson will be ready for the opener, they will have to get backup Joe Flacco ready to play just in case," ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote. "Flacco, 37, is the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, ahead of Mike White (three career starts) and journeyman Chris Streveler."

Yesterday, Flacco was asked about the possibility of facing his former team for the first time since being traded in 2019 and couldn't help himself from smiling.

"I've definitely thought about that a little bit, like, 'Oh yeah, it's not going to be a big deal.' But I'm going to know deep down … I'm going to try to make sure it's not the biggest deal in the world, but at the same time, I've been through it enough, I've seen guys go through it," Flacco said. "It's a different thing."

Flacco referenced Steve Smith Sr. facing the Carolina Panthers in his first year as a Raven. Smith was highly emotional and went off with seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.