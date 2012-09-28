Joe Flacco, Torrey Smith Win Weekly Awards

The Ravens have already played their Week 4 game, but they're still raking in awards for their performance on Sunday Night Football against New England.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was voted by fans as the FedEx Air Player of the Week after he outgunned Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a 31-30 victory.

Flacco threw for 382 yards and posted three touchdowns to one interception (117.7 quarterback rating). He beat Tennessee quarterback Jake Locker and Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, who were also nominated for the honor.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith was awarded the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for his inspired performance on the same day he learned of the death of his 19-year-old brother, Tevin, in a motorcycle accident.

Smith briefly went home to see his family, and was excused from the game. But he decided to return and played through the emotions, including pregame tears, to make six catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.