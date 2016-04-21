Joe Flacco: Training Camp Will Be Enough Time To Bond With New Targets





Joe Flacco joked that he liked the solitude of rehabbing around the Under Armour Performance Center before his teammates came flooding back for the voluntary strength and conditioning program.

But there will be a time when Flacco will need to be back on the field and throwing to his teammates if he's going to be ready for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

That target date is training camp. While Flacco said there isn't a set schedule for his recovery, the start of training camp in late July is circled on his calendar.

"All I know is I want to be back for training camp and be back for the season and be ready to go, so I'm doing all I can to get to that point," Flacco said Tuesday.

With so many new targets, including wide receiver Mike Wallace, tight end Benjamin Watson and even last year's first-round wide receiver Breshad Perriman, Flacco will need time to get on the same page.

The Ravens' first seven games feature just one contest against a 2015 playoff team (Washington), but Baltimore will still need its offense clicking from the start.

"At the end of the day, training camp is going to be enough time," Flacco said of developing chemistry with his new weapons. "I'm pretty sure I'm not going to get a ton of time before that. So that's going to be enough time. You'd like to get as much as you can, but that'll be plenty to get going."

Flacco said he can get a head start on getting to know his new teammates before they take the field together.

"You want to throw to them at some point and you want to get a feel for these guys," he said. "It's not necessarily I need to throw to them, but I need to see how they run routes … and throw a couple of go-routes and see how far I can let it go."

Wallace and Perriman will be two sure-fire recipients of those go-routes. If both are healthy and on the field together, it gives Baltimore a pair of dynamic speedsters that will match Flacco's big arm. It should be similar to when Flacco had Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones at his disposal.

Wallace had the worst season of his career last year, posting 39 catches for 473 yards and two touchdowns. He signed with the Ravens in large part because of Flacco.