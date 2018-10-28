Joe Flacco: 'We Got Our Butts Kicked Today'

Even on the opening drive where the Ravens marched down the field for the touchdown, Flacco said it wasn't easy. The Panthers took away the big plays and made the Ravens go the long way to put up points.

Flacco took a couple of deep shots to John Brown and Michael Crabtree, but couldn't connect on anything. Flacco had to rely on the short and intermediate passing game and finished the day completing 22-of-39 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

"We weren't able to really get any chunk yardage out of anything, so everything we had, we had to fight for hard," Flacco said. "They definitely came up and played us man to man, and even though we were completing a lot of passes early and moving the chains, we weren't able to get very many chunks."

On a day when yards were tough to come by, the Ravens also made life hard on themselves with turnovers. They turned the ball over three times, as running back Alex Collins had a fumble to go along with Flacco's two picks.

Collins' fumble, which happened when defensive tackle Kyle Love shot through the offensive line virtually unblocked and met him in the backfield right after he received the handoff, gave the Panthers great field position that they turned into an early touchdown.

Flacco's interceptions came as the Ravens were trying to get back into the game. On the first one, Flacco was running along the sideline and looked like he was just throwing the ball away when he sailed a pass into the hands of safety Mike Adams. The second pick was a pass over the middle of the field that cornerback Captain Munnerlyn pulled in for the takeaway.

The turnovers hurt, but Flacco stressed after the game that they weren't the only issues the Ravens had offensively.